West Jones’ first road game featured much of the same defensive dominance that propelled the Mustangs to consecutive wins at home to kick off the season. A huge performance by the unit in the third quarter helped the team pull away for a 38-0 victory over rival South Jones at The Reservation.
For West Jones’ head coach Cory Reynolds, Friday night’s trip to Ellisville doubled as a reunion. Both before and after the game, many throughout the community made a point to catch up with the former Braves’ head coach and his family, who spent four years with the program from 2014 to 2017.
Reynolds said it was encouraging to see that others remembered the experience as fondly as he does, but for 48 football minutes, he had to put those memories on the wayside and focus on leading the Mustangs (3-0) to another win.
“We took a lot of pictures and got to catch up with some old friends,” Reynolds said. “We spent four years here, and this is where I got my start as a head football coach. We made a lot of great memories and a lot of great friends, so I was excited to come back and see everybody.
“But once the game started, it was just business. They were the next opponent, and we had to focus on finding a way to win.”
As it turns out, there are a lot of ways to win a football game, and the Mustangs found several. A 3-yard touchdown run by Rase Jones and a 26-yard field goal by Joseph Hernandez gave them a 10-0 lead entering halftime, but the third quarter was when most of the damage was inflicted.
The Mustangs’ offense set the tone with a long scoring drive to open the second half, ending on a 12-yard touchdown run by junior running back Elijah Jones. The ensuing drive for South Jones (1-2)ended on third down with an interception caught by West Jones’ senior defensive back Jamarion Keyes, which gave the Mustangs’ offense a short field to conquer.
Four plays later, Jones found the end zone again, this time from 3 yards out for his second touchdown of the evening and his seventh of the 2023 season.
Two plays into the following drive for South Jones’ offense, senior defensive end Isaiah Lindsey recovered a fumble to set up another quick scoring drive inside the Braves’ red zone. Sophomore running back Caleb Holmes capped off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to extend the lead.
After the defense forced a three-and-out on the Braves’ final possession of the quarter, freshman quarterback “Tootie” Lindsey capped off the Mustangs’ high-scoring quarter with his legs, flipping the field with a 30-yard scramble and scoring on a 5-yard run a couple plays later to put West Jones ahead 38-0.
The fourth quarter was shortlived, with MHSAA rules sanctioning a running clock for games with deficits of 35 points or more in the second half.
Although Reynolds is a former quarterback who cut his teeth as an offensive assistant, he said he’d much rather win by way of a shutout than by a dominant scoring performance. The Mustangs’ defense has now accomplished that two weeks in a row, and Reynolds believes the unit will only continue to get better as the season progresses.
“Our defense is just playing lights-out right now, and we’re very, very excited about how things are coming along,” Reynolds said. “Coach (Cecil) Hicks does an extraordinary job getting those guys ready for each game. We’ve got a lot of seniors, guys who have a lot of snaps under their belts, so it’s a lot of fun to watch the way those guys execute.
“They’ve been bailing us out the last couple weeks. Offensively, we’ve still got a lot of things to work on. Once we start playing really good football teams, we can’t do that, but I’m tickled to death for our defense. They’re the leaders on our team right now, and they’re rising up to the occasion.”
Both teams will be on the road this Friday for rivalry games in another week of non-region play. West Jones will travel to Waynesboro to take on Reynolds’ alma mater Wayne County (1-1), and South Jones will be at Northeast Jones (1-2) for a cross-town showdown with the Tigers.
