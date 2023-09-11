West Jones’ first road game featured much of the same defensive dominance that propelled the Mustangs to consecutive wins at home to kick off the season. A huge performance by the unit in the third quarter helped the team pull away for a 38-0 victory over rival South Jones at The Reservation. 

For West Jones’ head coach Cory Reynolds, Friday night’s trip to Ellisville doubled as a reunion. Both before and after the game, many throughout the community made a point to catch up with the former Braves’ head coach and his family, who spent four years with the program from 2014 to 2017. 

