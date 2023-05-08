For the fourth time in five seasons, the West Jones Mustangs are headed to the third round of the Class 5A playoffs, having punched their ticket Saturday night at Mustang Field with a 5-2 victory over Pearl River Central. 

The Mustangs (22-7, 8-0 in Region 5-5A) couldn’t have asked for a bigger showing of support for the high-stakes matchup. Parking spilled over onto Springhill Road in both directions as fans came in droves to support both teams. School spirit was on full display from two massive student sections, creating a memorable environment that head coach Trey Sutton believes few ballparks in the Pine Belt can rival. 

