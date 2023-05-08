For the fourth time in five seasons, the West Jones Mustangs are headed to the third round of the Class 5A playoffs, having punched their ticket Saturday night at Mustang Field with a 5-2 victory over Pearl River Central.
The Mustangs (22-7, 8-0 in Region 5-5A) couldn’t have asked for a bigger showing of support for the high-stakes matchup. Parking spilled over onto Springhill Road in both directions as fans came in droves to support both teams. School spirit was on full display from two massive student sections, creating a memorable environment that head coach Trey Sutton believes few ballparks in the Pine Belt can rival.
“It was a great atmosphere, and a lot of people have put a lot into this program to make nights like this possible,” Sutton said. “It’s hard to find a better high school atmosphere.”
Both teams had reason to believe Game 3 was theirs for the taking. The Mustangs dominated in a 6-2 victory at home to open the series, but the Blue Devils delivered their own emphatic statement in Carriere, run-ruling the Mustangs 10-0 in six innings to take Game 2 on Friday night.
Despite having less than 24 hours to regroup after the brutal loss, Sutton said he was proud of the poise his team displayed in refocusing for the series finale.
“We got our brains beat in (Friday) night in every facet,” Sutton said. “They out-pitched us, out-hit us, out-defended us … We didn’t do a whole lot right. After the game, I told our guys the best thing about (Game 2) was that it was over, and it was time to turn the page and look to Game 3. I was extremely proud of the response and the way our group bounced back.”
The Mustangs set the tone early offensively, with Carson Green scoring on a line-drive single by Caleb Flynn to capture the lead in the bottom of the first. With two outs in the bottom of the second, the Mustangs rallied with a single by Dakota Smith and back-to-back doubles by Camden Clark and Lawson Odom to drive in three more runs.
In West Jones’ first at-bat of the third inning, Jaxon Rayborn launched his third home run of the season, a solo shot over the left-field wall that extended the lead to 5-0.
Clark, the winning pitcher in Game 1, started Game 3 on short rest and pitched three scoreless innings before fatigue began to show. The Blue Devils loaded the bases and scored one on a single in the top of the fourth before Rayborn took the mound to retire the side with minimal damage.
“We were thinking 50-60 pitches probably, but he got to 30-40 and you could tell he was out of gas,” Sutton said of Clark, who struck out three and allowed one run on two hits. “He gave us everything he had and got us through three innings, but I really felt the turning point of the game — even though we had the lead — was Rayborn coming in with the bases loaded and getting us out of it without allowing any more runs. That was huge.”
Rayborn commanded the hill for the rest of the evening, striking out two and allowing only four hits. He gave up one run during a last-ditch effort by the Blue Devils to rally in the top of the seventh, but the contest came to a close in the following at-bat. Third baseman Dash Piper scooped a ground ball and launched it to Flynn at first base for the final out, sealing the 5-2 win to keep the Mustangs’ season alive.
Odom led West Jones in plate production, batting 2-for-3 with an RBI. Clark had a team-high two RBIs, and Rayborn and Smith chipped in one hit and one run apiece.
Eagerly awaiting the Mustangs in Round 3 are the Vancleave Bulldogs (23-11, 6-3 in Region 8-5A), who earned their spot in the third round with a 4-1 victory over South Jones in Ellisville on Saturday afternoon. They’ll travel to Soso on Tuesday (tonight) for Game 1 of the series, leaving little time for the Mustangs to dwell on their success in Round 2.
“I know they have a good ballclub. All those teams down that way along the Gulf Coast, they’re all solid,” Sutton said. “When you get to this point of the year, everybody who’s still in it is playing for a reason.
“We’re anticipating another hard-fought series against another really good team, so similarly to (Saturday), we’ll have to put this one behind us and show up ready to play.”
Sutton urged fans for continued support in what promises to be another great night of playoff baseball at Mustang Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
