Two of the West Jones Mustangs' main focuses in practice after last week's loss to Laurel were running the football and playing solid pass defense; and it showed.
Friday night, the Mustangs dominated the Natchez Bulldogs in their 2020 homecoming game, intercepting six passes and rushing for 355 yards in a lopsided 42-12 victory.
Leading 7-6 after the first quarter, West Jones shut down the Natchez passing attack with interceptions on three consecutive drives, responding each time with a scoring drive of its own to climb ahead 28-6 by halftime.
Senior quarterback Alan Follis reached the end zone on a 2-yard scramble in the third quarter for his third rushing touchdown of the evening, and junior running back Joshua McDonald tacked on the final score in the fourth with a 5-yard touchdown run, his second of the night.
Follis seldom threw the ball on Friday due to weather conditions, finishing the game 3-for-7 passing with 67 yards to go along with 79 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on 9 carries. Senior running back Kentrell Pruitt rushed for 94 yards and a score on 15 attempts, and McDonald rushed 12 times for 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Surging sophomore playmaker Marlon Lindsey led the receiving corps with two receptions for 64 yards and 52 return yards on special teams.
With the victory, West Jones (6-1, 2-1) leapfrogs Natchez for third place in Region 3-5A standings. The Laurel Tornadoes claimed the regular-season region title Friday with a win at Brookhaven, leaving the Mustangs and Panthers to battle for the No. 2 seed in two weeks before postseason play begins.
