After a tough week of practice, West Jones’ players took out their frustrations on Ole Brook, running away with the region opener 44-7 at The Shoe on Friday night.
After the game, WJ coach Scott Pierson told his players that was the payoff for what they had endured in workouts. He said they have the potential to go deep into the postseason if they keep working hard.
“We pounded you because we know you could be really, really good and really, really special,” said Pierson, who guided his squad to the Class 5A South State championship last season. “Hold yourself to a higher standard … and there’s no telling how long we’re going to play.”
Junior quarterback Alan Follis threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Mustangs (5-0, 1-0 Region 3-5A) on offense, and the salty squad of defenders held the Panthers (1-4, 0-1) to less than 100 yards of total offense — more than half of which came on their lone scoring play.
The Mustangs scored on five of their six first-half possessions and pitched a shutout over the final three quarters. Follis (8-of-18, 127 yards, 3 TDs) connected with Cedric Bender (4 catches, 57 yards, 1 TD) from 35 yards one minute into the game.
After sneaking in from a yard out to cap a nine-play, 51-yard drive on WJ’s next possession, Follis found Tajrick Randolph (3 catches, 64 yards, 2 TDs) from 11 yards and 43 yards for scores less than two minutes apart in the second quarter. The first finished off a 13-play, 76-yard drive that was highlighted by a fourth-down conversion inside the 30-yard line. Follis found Jalen Keyes for a 5-yard gain on fourth-and-3. Keyes fumbled the ball but Devin Neal was there to recover to keep the drive alive. The second TD to Randolph was the first play after the WJ defense forced a three-and-out and gave the offense a short field to work with.
Benjamin Cooper (5-of-6 on PATs) booted a 37-yard field goal to give the home team a 30-7 lead at the half. In the third quarter, Kentrell Pruitt and Jasper Jones both scored on 3-yard runs.
“Enjoy the win,” Pierson told his players. “You work too hard not to have fun.”
The WJ defense allowed only one score, which came near the end of the first quarter when Jermario Hosey launched a 66-yard scoring strike to Dre Ross.
The ’Stangs allowed only 15 yards on the ground and 80 in the air. Dontorurean Crosby led the way with three of the squad’s nine tackles for loss, sophomore Kendorean Russell had two interception and sophomore Derick Breland recovered a fumble.
West Jones rushed for a total of 247 yards, led by Pruitt (12 carries, 74 yards, 1 TD), Joshua McDonald (6 carries, 59 yards), Antwoine Gavin (4 carries, 42 yards) and Jones (7 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD).
“We had a lot of penalties,” Ole Brook coach Tucker Peavey said of his team, which was penalized 13 times for 109 yards to WJ’s eight times for 60 yards. “We just never got into the game. We had some mistakes that were things that we haven’t struggled with all year.”
West Jones will continue in region play next Friday with a trip to cross-county rival South Jones (1-5, 0-1). The Panthers will be Between the Bricks to face Laurel (4-1, 1-0).
