The West Jones Mustangs throttled Wayne County on Friday night, ending an eight-game losing streak against the War Eagles. After falling behind on 7-0 early in the first quarter, the Mustangs recollected their composure and stormed back for a 31-10 victory over their long-time rival.
The War Eagles' only touchdown of the evening came on a 62-yard run by Kelnevious Walley on the visiting offense's opening drive. With just five seconds remaining in the first period, West Jones' Benjamin Cooper kicked a 36-yard field goal to narrow the deficit to 7-3.
Mustangs quarterback Alan Follis threw touchdowns in the second quarter, the first to Tajrick Randolph from 33 yards out, and the second to Michael Neal from the 22-yard line. Wayne County's Nathan Busby kicked a 30-yard field goal just before halftime to make the score 17-10 entering the locker room.
Following a scoreless third quarter, the Mustangs extended their lead with a 56-yard touchdown run by Kentrel Pruitt with just 10 minutes remaining in play. Two minutes later, after a fumble that was forced and recovered by Mustangs defensive back Jalen Johnson, Follis connected with Randolph again for a 21-yard, one-handed touchdown reception. Having built a three-score lead, Pierson and the Mustangs then bled out the rest of the clock to secure the win.
Follis finished the evening with 14 completions on 20 attempts for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Pruitt led the Mustangs' rushing attack with 100 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Randolph caught four passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns, and Neal caught four for 82 yards and one score.
Now 4-0 on the season, the Mustangs will turn their attention towards district play, with their first district game of the season scheduled for next Friday at home against the Brookhaven Panthers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.