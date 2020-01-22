West Jones will be No. 1 seed in playoffs; Tornadoes are still alive
•
The West Jones Mustangs (12-4-2, 5-1) suffered their first region loss of the season on Saturday against the Laurel Tornadoes (8-9-4, 3-2), which raised the stakes for Tuesday night’s rematch Between the Bricks. Another victory for Laurel would have cemented its spot in the playoffs and given the Tornadoes an opportunity to steal the Region 5-5A regular-season title with a win later this week over South Jones.
With its top spot in region standings at risk, the Mustangs stepped up and earned a convincing 4-1 victory for their third consecutive regular-season Region 5-5A title.
Head coach Joshua Sullivan said he challenged his team after Saturday’s loss, and the Mustangs answered the call.
“We had just played the night before, so coming in we knew we were going to be a step slower on Saturday,” said Sullivan. “But my challenge for them coming into the rematch was to put that behind us. Watch the film, watch the way they play and what they want to do. That way when I’m coaching, you understand exactly what I’m saying.”
Senior Luis Ramirez got the party going 13 minutes into the first half with a goal from just outside the box. The Mustangs went up 2-0 after an own-goal by Laurel moments later, then Ramirez struck again in the 25th minute to put the Mustangs ahead 3-0 going into halftime. Sullivan said his team’s ability to jump ahead early made his job a lot simpler.
“It’s easy to coach when you’re up three goals at halftime,” Sullivan said with a grin. “They tried to change their game plan, but we stuck to what we were doing.”
Both teams scored in the second half, with Issac Munoz netting one for West Jones in the 54th minute and William Mora scoring for Laurel on a penalty kick with less than 10 minutes remaining. When the final horn sounded, the Mustangs were region champs for the third straight year. However, Sullivan said the journey for his team has only just begun.
“(With this) district title, we know what’s in front of us,” Sullivan said. “We’ll host the first round, but none of that matters if you can’t win the last one. We’ve played for (a title), and we want to go back. It’s good soccer from here on out, and we thrive on that.”
Sullivan added that Saturday’s loss to Laurel can be an asset for his team if it continues to serve as a wake-up call, reminding the Mustangs what can happen when they fail to play at their highest level.
“You can’t undervalue a quality loss right before the playoffs,” said Sullivan, who referenced 2015 when his Lady Mustangs lost late in the season to Laurel then reeled off nine straight wins and won a title. “They didn’t want to have that feeling again. I think my guys understand the possibilities, but they also understand the work that it’s going to take and what can happen if they don’t put in that work.”
West Jones will wrap up the regular season with a road game against Harrison Central on Friday. Laurel will travel to South Jones on Thursday night for their last region contest against the Braves, a match in which both teams will be fighting to earn a spot in the quickly-approaching playoffs.
On the girls’ side, West Jones led 3-0 at halftime and scored four more goals in the second half to defeat Laurel, 7-1, and finish the the regular season perfect in Region 5-5A. The Lady Mustangs will be the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A state playoffs.
