The West Jones Mustangs are the only Jones County team to be hosting a home game in Week 1 of the high school football season. The 2018 South State champs will take on the visiting George County Rebels in their first contest since December's state title game.
Class 6A George County is led by coach Matt Caldwell, a familiar face to local football fans as the former head coach at both North Forrest and Taylorsville. Though the Rebels finished with a 4-8 record last season, they did end the campaign on a strong note with a big win over the Meridian Wildcats. Quarterback Jonathan Havard and wide receiver Jonovan Jackson are both returning as leaders for the Rebels.
The Mustangs have their own share of familiar faces returning this season, including starting quarterback Alan Follis, last year's leading rusher Michael Neal and junior receiver Tajrick Randolph, who became one of Follis' biggest targets in the 2018 postseason.
However, coach Scott Pierson said one of his team's main focuses entering the season is finding new leaders, particularly on the defensive side of the ball where the Mustangs lost several senior members from their previous lineup, including all-everything defensive lineman Byron Young, who is now at the University of Alabama.
Their matchup against the Rebels will be a prime opportunity to test the new-look defense and find out who will step up to fill leadership roles on the defensive front.
The Mustangs and Rebels will kick off at 7 Friday night in Soso, officially entering West Jones' 18th football season with Pierson at the helm of the program.
