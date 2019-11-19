West Jones dominated its way to a 56-20 win at home over East Central in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Junior quarterback Alan Follis accounted for scored a career-high six touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to a postseason victory for the fourth time in two seasons as a starter.
Head coach Scott Pierson says he was proud of the way his team stepped up its level of play. After several weeks of facing lower tier opponents, they could have easily played lethargically, having not been tested in recent games.
“I was really happy with how we played tonight,” Pierson said. “I think we played with a lot of emotion and a lot of energy, and we needed that, because it’s been a while since we’ve played what we would consider a quality team.”
West Jones claimed the lead early in the first quarter with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Follis to junior wide receiver Devin Neal. The Hornets briefly tied the game early in the second with a 4-yard run by TeShun McGee, but the Mustangs quickly added by two rushing scores of five yards and 20 yards by Follis gave the home team a commanding 28-7 advantage going into halftime.
Follis and junior running back Kentrell Pruitt scored back-to-back rushing touchdowns in the third quarter. A fourth touchdown scramble by Follis in the fourth, followed by an 82-yard interception return by freshman defensive back Antwoine Gavin, brought the Mustangs to their final total of 56 points. McGee wowed fans with two long touchdown runs of 54 yards and 64 yards in the second half, but the Hornets’ offense was unable to keep up with Follis and the red-hot Mustangs.
“We felt that we had some guys on offense that they were going to struggle tackling in space,” said Pierson. “I was proud of how they played, but I expected it.”
Follis finished the game with four completions on eight pass attempts for 50 yards and two touchdowns along with 13 carries for 137 yards and four touchdowns. Pruitt rushed for 188 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown, and Neal caught three passes for 44 yards and two scores. Senior linebacker Londarius McRunnels led the defense with 12 solo tackles, senior defensive lineman Jasper Jones recovered a fumble and Gavin made a big impact with the 82-yard pick six.
Friday night, West Jones will host the rival Wayne County War Eagles, who defeated Forest Hill 35-11 to advance to the second round. The Mustangs will be fighting for their second consecutive win over the War Eagles after losing to them eight times from 2011 to 2018.
