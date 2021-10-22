It was a one-sided affair in favor of West Jones heading into the fourth quarter, but two late touchdowns from Laurel erased the 24-7 lead the Mustangs held heading into the fourth. West Jones did just enough on the final drive of the game to gain a first down with under a minute left to secure a 24-21 win and bring home the Battle for the Belt championship.
The Mustangs took care of business, but the win was not on West Jones head coach Scott Pierson’s mind after the game. His mind was on Cade Thompson, who died in a car accident on Wednesday morning. Thompson was a starting offensive lineman for the Mustangs.
“It's hard to even think about a win right now,” Pierson said. “I don’t know about the win, but I am so proud of how our kids competed tonight. They went out and honored a fallen brother. There was just so much more involved with it this week. I’m spent.”
For a full recap of the game, see the Tuesday edition of the Leader-Call.
FINALS FROM AROUND THE AREA:
West Jones 24, Laurel 21
Hattiesburg 14, Wayne County 13
Greene County 33, NE Jones 25
Taylorsville 27, Richton 12
Brandon 24, Oak Grove 17
Natchez 30, South Jones 6
Meridian 31, Petal 28
Mize 26, Stringer 6
