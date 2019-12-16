The West Jones Lady Mustangs (9-3-1, 1-0) opened Region 5-5A play Friday night with a 2-0 shutout victory over the rival South Jones Lady Braves (4-4-1, 0-1).
Freshman Ella Jefcoat scored a quick goal within the first minute of play to instantly swing momentum in West Jones’ favor, and the Lady Mustangs never looked back.
"When you start with a goal in the first minute, it sets a good tone," said WJ head coach Craig Winship. “Our girls found the gap. We teach them to see what the defense allows and take that space, and boy our girls did. It was beautiful, too.”
Early in the second half of action, another freshman, Bailey Tucker, scored on a free kick attempt from inside the box to extend the Lady Mustangs’ lead.
“The second goal was huge,” said Winship. “We talked about it at the half. I told our girls that whoever scores the second goal steals all the momentum."
Having performed very well against top-notch opponents from other regions and classes early in the season, Winship said his team was focused and prepared for the task at hand.
“This is why we play teams like Madison Central and Sacred Heart early in the season," said Winship. "It's for games like this. In the end, games on your record against teams like Madison Central and Sacred Heart will not matter. It's the six games on your schedule, like the one tonight, that matter. We'll always schedule those tough games early so that we get the benefit of them later."
South Jones and West Jones will meet again on Jan. 17, this time in Soso, and Winship expects another hard-fought match.
“I'm not silly enough to think South Jones isn’t going to rebound and play hard against us the second time around," said Winship. "It will be another tough matchup, I'm sure."
Feeding off the high energy from the girls’ big win, West Jones’ boys team (7-3-2, 1-0) came out equally as strong and posted a 3-0 shutout in its own region opener against the Braves (4-6-1, 0-1). Senior Kelton Keene scored on a header with less than two minutes remaining in the first half, and the Mustangs built off that momentum for an even stronger second half.
“Any time you get a goal right before the end of the half, it gives you momentum," said Mustangs’ head coach Josh Sullivan. “You could feel the energy pick up a bit. It had fallen some in the game previously.”
Senior Luis Ramirez added a second goal in the 62nd minute, and freshman Jasiel Bernal scored the third and final goal on an assist from sophomore Isaac Munoz during extra time before the final buzzer.
Both the boys and girls from West Jones will host Laurel tonight (Tuesday) at 5:30, then travel to Wayne County on Thursday for their final contests before Christmas. South Jones’ teams will close out the 2019 portion of their schedules with road games at Wayne County today (Tuesday) and at Laurel on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.