The West Jones Mustangs (8-0, 4-0) earned their biggest win of the season last week at home against the Laurel Tornadoes, but head coach Scott Pierson and his team understand there is no time to bask in the past.
With three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mustangs can seal back-to-back Region 3-5A titles with two more victories. On Friday, they’ll seek one of those two wins in a long-distance road game against the Natchez Bulldogs (4-4, 2-2).
Having won 11 consecutive regular-season games, the Mustangs are playing as well as ever, displaying strong playmaking abilities on both offense and defense. In October, they have averaged 33 points per game while allowing five combined touchdowns to their three opponents.
Junior running back Kentrell Pruitt and the Mustangs’ offense have yet to be held to less than 100 rushing yards in a single game. Pruitt leads the unit with 453 yards and six touchdowns, including 103 yards and a crucial score in last week’s win over Laurel.
Sophomores Ken Russell and Payton Sullivan, along with junior Colin Maggard, continue to emerge as leaders of a young but extremely talented defense. The trio has combined for 160 solo tackles, four sacks and four interceptions.
Natchez enters the game coming off a 30-18 victory over Forest Hill that kept them alive in the race for a spot in the 5A playoffs. The Bulldogs did so by re-establishing their running game, which had been dormant in the two weeks before, racking up a triple-digit rushing yards total for the sixth time this season. Senior running back Desnick Bolden and junior running back James Singleton have been the two biggest threats on the offensive side of the ball, combining for 845 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
West Jones is undefeated in its all-time series against Natchez, boasting six wins and no losses since they first became region foes in 2013. In last year’s meeting, quarterback Alan Follis completed 100 percent of his pass attempts for 42 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to a 35-0 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.