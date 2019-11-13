The days of seeing inconsequential football games on Friday nights are officially over now that all classes have completed their regular season schedules. This week, classes 1A, 5A and 6A join the rest in postseason competition, meaning several of our area’s top programs will be fighting to extend their seasons. None of them can afford to have a letdown performance, especially the Mustangs and Tornadoes, whose Round 1 opponents are deceivingly talented and have the potential to cause a lot of problems.
West Jones will face the most versatile rushing attack it has seen all season. Led by a trio of seniors, East Central has averaged 391 yards per game on the ground this season. I don’t expect them to reach that bar on Friday, but I do think they will make enough big plays to keep the Mustangs on their toes and force them to fight late into the second half to earn the win.
Prediction: West Jones 35, East Central 21
As for Laurel, they’ll be taking on an incredibly talented Pascagoula squad that is too young and ambitious to be intimidated by the Tornadoes. Coach Todd Breland’s team has struggled this season against opponents able to run the football and control the pace.
I do expect the Tornadoes to come out on top but not without having the kitchen sink thrown at them by their old Big 8 rivals.
Prediction: Laurel 32, Pascagoula 26
Winners are in bold print.
Collins vs Taylorsville
Petal vs Biloxi
Wayne County vs Forest Hill
Wayne Academy vs Tri-County
Richton vs West Bolivar
Magee vs Raleigh
Oak Grove vs Ocean Springs
Brookhaven vs Picayune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.