Around this time each year, countless people begin sharing posts on social media about how lousy the past year has been for them and how the upcoming year is sure to be so much better. I’ve been there myself. We all go through different seasons in life, some good and some bad. However, I’m happy to report that this year — thanks in large part to all of you — that no such posts will be seen on my accounts.
Without question, 2019 has been one of the most incredible years of my life. I made the leap from college into the real world, where I was given the opportunity to become sports editor here at the Leader-Call. I’ve made a ton of great new friends, and I’ve gotten to travel far and wide doing what I absolutely love — shining a positive light on all of the amazing student-athletes in our area. To make things even better, I’m getting paid for it!
That being said, I don’t really have a Christmas wish list this year. I’ve already been given more than I deserve. I would, however, like to give something back to our local communities, both as a “Merry Christmas” and a “thank you" for the opportunity to live out my dream.
Let’s cut to the chase, shall we? I’ve taken the opportunity to create my own scholarship fund for student-athletes within our coverage area. I’m ecstatic to announce that in the spring of 2020, I’ll be giving away the very first William Crowe Memorial Scholarship.
For those who aren’t aware, William Crowe is the name of my father, who passed away in August 2018. My dad taught me everything I know about sports, which led me down this career path. He also taught me to give joyfully and relentlessly to others. For these reasons, I see this scholarship fund as a way to honor his life in a way that will positively impact others, just as he would’ve wanted.
I don’t have all the details to share with you just yet. Within the next few weeks, I’ll have more information to give about qualification requirements and the application process. For now, I just wanted to let you all know that the process is under way. I couldn’t think of a better time than Christmas to share the news.
Personally, I don’t believe any successful people in this world are entirely “self-made.” Truly successful people thrive off of encouragement and support. They’ve all had someone — even if it was just one — to believe in them and give them the chance to pursue their dreams. You all gave me the belief, encouragement and support I needed to pursue mine, and this is my way of playing a small part in helping our local student-athletes pursue theirs.
Thank you for helping make 2019 a year that I’ll never forget. I hope this small gesture will show that I’m truly grateful and I truly care about your students. If I can help even one of them pursue a goal that makes him or her as happy as this makes me, then I’ll hang my hat on that for the rest of my life.
Merry Christmas, everybody!
•
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.