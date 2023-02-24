The cat is officially out of the bag – Friday, March 3 will be my last day at the Leader-Call. Sadly, I gave Jim my two-week notice on Tuesday, but I know it is for an opportunity that will be better for my family and me in the long run. Still, it is hard to leave a job like this that I coveted for so long.
One of the best parts of my job here has been being able to write this column each Saturday, and there is no better way for me to put a bow on my newspaper career than telling its origin story. To do that, we have to go back to the summer of 2012.
I was an 18-year-old without any idea of what I wanted to do with my life, so like a lot of people my age in the same situation, I decided to go to Jones County Junior College in an attempt to figure it out. The first class I signed up for was English Composition I, which I took that summer at the Vo Tech in Waynesboro.
It was taught by the great Ms. Murray Windham one night per week. I just knew I was going to fail from Day 1, because she said most of the class’ grade would come down to five essays. Back then, asking me to write 500 words was like asking me to bench press 500 pounds – ain’t happening and I might die trying. The only thing that saved me was Ms. Windham, who said that we could write the essays on any topic we wanted.Naturally, I wrote every one of them on sports.
It turned out that they weren’t all that bad, either, and I finished the class with a B average, something I never thought I would do since I was a C English student in high school. The last night of the class, Ms. Windham, who had grown fond of me by that point, asked if I wanted to talk to Kelly Atwood at Jones about being on the student newspaper, as it was always short on sports writers. I wasn’t interested at first until I found out that scholarship money could be involved. A few weeks later, I met with Mrs. Atwood and signed on to be a part of the Radionian staff.
The first story I ever wrote was a feature on former West Jones quarterback Ben Stevens, who was starting for Jones at the time. I stumbled through an incredibly awkward interview with Stevens before writing what was sure to be an absolute stinker of a story. However, it turned out to impress Mrs. Atwood so much that she gave me a partial scholarship for the next semester. I thought to myself, “Am I actually good enough at this to switch my major and pursue a career in it?”
A few weeks later, I was in the press box of a Jones football game, and Dale Mckee, who was the sports editor for the now-defunct The Chronicle newspaper at the time, sat down beside me. He asked me if I had any interest in covering some high school football for him that season. With high school football being my first love, I jumped at the chance.
The first game he sent me to was Stone County at South Jones. It was Senior Night on The Reservation. That one experience on the sideline was all I needed to get hooked. That night, I decided I was going to be a sports editor for a newspaper one day. The beginning of my second semester, I changed my major to journalism and set out to learn everything I could about the business.
My freelance work with The Chronicle continued through the 2013 football season. One day, Mckee showed up at the furniture store where I worked part-time in Waynesboro and asked me if I was interested in joining The Chronicle full-time. He said that he was retiring and the paper would need a new sports editor. I couldn’t believe it was happening so fast. I told him I would gladly accept it as long as the pay was enough to cover the rent of my new apartment that I had just leased in Hattiesburg for my first semester at Southern Miss.
When I went to interview for the position, the publisher at the paper decided that the role would probably be too big for someone with my level of experience, and he was probably right. He brought in my friend Zac Chamblee for an interview as well and decided that we should be co-sports editors. The catch was, we were going to be paid only $200 per week each, and I just couldn’t accept it knowing the bills I had to pay.
Luckily, in the months leading up to my interview with The Chronicle, I had found out that the Leader-Call was paying a good bit more than $200 a week to deliver its newspaper on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights. I got Jim’s email from a friend and began to message him at least once a month to check on an opening. Almost like divine intervention, the last time I ever walked out of The Chronicle’s office, my phone buzzed with an email from Jim saying that he might have a delivery position open.
Still in a dress shirt and tie from my interview at The Chronicle, I drove straight to the Leader-Call to meet with Jim, Mark and then-sports editor Josh “The Guru” Nichols. I got the delivery job and told Guru I would love to cover football that fall for him. Unfortunately, Guru didn’t have a need for me during the 2014 football season. However, a few of my friends had just launched a website called Smackattack.com, which would later be rebranded as South Mississippi Sports.
I began covering high school football with them for free during that season, hoping to do well enough that Guru would take notice and start using me. That didn’t happen during the 2014 football season. But, in early 2015, Guru called me to see if I wanted to try my hand at covering soccer. As I was leaving Hattiesburg to meet with him that day, I stopped at Best Buy, bought a $300 camera and headed up I-59 determined to impress these people enough over the next few months that maybe I would be the next candidate for a full-time position if one ever opened. Not long after that, I moved from Hattiesburg to Ellisville, so I could be more accessible if Guru ever needed me for anything.
From that point until November 2016, I became the Leader-Call’s most reliable stringer while still delivering papers three nights a week.
I was learning as much as I could every day from Mark, Murph and Guru, just biding my time until something came open. If I am being honest, those days of being a stringer and living in a 500-square-foot apartment are still some of the best times of my life.
When November 2016 rolled around, Guru had worked his way up to publisher at the Leader-Call while I was still doing my thing. One day when I was in the office, he asked me if I had any interest in coming on full-time to be an advertising representative. I had no clue what that even meant, but I was not about to deny any opportunity from these people who I had been trying to impress for the past couple of years. I accepted, and a few weeks later, I put away my signature gym shorts and T-shirts for a button-down and khakis.
Not long after, my life was about to get a lot more complicated. See next Saturday’s edition for Part II, which will be my final column.
•
Josh Beasley is director of Media Operations for the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
