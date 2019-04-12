Laurel High School tennis standout Tessa Ward signed a letter of intent with Meridian Community College. Ward, a Superintendent’s List Scholar, is an active member of the Key Club and the Tornado soccer team. In tennis, she is the girls’ singles champion in Region 5 District 5 for 2019. She also placed first in two area tournaments. In 2017 and 2018, she was the district champion in mixed doubles and reached the semifinal round of the state championship tournament. Following her time at Meridian CC, she plans to major in elementary education at the University of Southern Mississippi. She is seated between her mother Lauree Ward and father Sean Ward; standing, from left, are head tennis coach Jeff Davis, athletic director Todd Breland and assistant tennis coach Tim Harper. (Photo by Lacey Walters Slay/Laurel School District)
