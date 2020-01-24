Laurel beats SJ 2-0 to secure postseason berth, will play Forest Hill in 5A playoffs
The Laurel Tornadoes (9-9-4, 4-2) endured more than their fair share of hardships over the last three months. Whether they were battling to overcome injuries or dealing with personal issues at home, there was always some sort of obstacle standing in between head coach Markel Milsap’s team and its goal of having a successful season.
However, the Tornadoes never stopped fighting. Winners of five out of their last six matches, Laurel punched its ticket to the playoffs Thursday night with a 2-0 road win over the South Jones Braves (7-10-2, 3-3), in what Milsap called the Naders best performance of the season.
“I’m so proud of my team,” said Milsap. “We fought until the end. Tonight, we proved that we deserve the opportunity to be in the playoffs.”
Laurel will play Forest Hill (11-1-1) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Jackson.
Thursday’s game was tightly contested from start to finish. Due to tenacious defense on both sides, no goals were logged in the first half of action. Roughly 15 minutes into the second half, senior midfielder William Mora broke the stalemate with a goal from just outside the box to give Laurel a 1-0 lead.
With under a minute remaining, South Jones had no choice but to bring all of its players — including the goalkeeper — upfield for an all-out offensive attack. Junior striker Bryceton Page took advantage of that strategy, using his speed to race past every Brave and net an uncontested goal to seal the victory.
Milsap said outstanding effort on defense was the ultimate key to the Tornadoes’ success. One player in particular, goalkeeper Kaymin Ulmer, became the unlikeliest of heroes. With no goals allowed and 13 saves, many would assume Ulmer to be a seasoned veteran at his position. On the contrary, Ulmer is playing soccer for the first time in his life this season.
“I asked him to come out here with us last summer, and he decided he wanted to play,” recalled Milsap. “Nobody’s ever trained him. It’s all instincts. Honestly, he should be considered the MVP of this team.”
The 6-foot-1 keeper does have plenty of experience playing football and baseball. Ulmer attributes his knack for goalkeeping to instincts developed as a wide receiver and first baseman.
“It’s all about reacting to the ball,” said Ulmer. “It’s the same as tracking down ground balls at first base or leaping for catches as a receiver. Those things helped me develop quick reactions that you really need to have as a goalie.”
“South is a great team, and they were taking some great shots,” said Milsap. “But Kaymin’s hands were just A-plus. I had to convince him to stay with the team due to personal problems he had, as well, but he stayed with it, and I’m proud of him.”
After taking time to enjoy this accomplishment, the Tornadoes will quickly return to work.
“We’re waiting for the playoffs and to see who we’ll get Tuesday,” Milsap said before their opponent was known. “We’re ready for any challenge.”
