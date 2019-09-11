The Laurel Tornadoes will be back at home Friday night for a showdown against one of the premier football teams in Class 6A, the Petal Panthers. Following their first loss of the season, the Tornadoes believe a win over the prominent Panthers will help them establish positive momentum before entering district competition.
Taking down the Panthers will be no small task. Owning a 3-0 record coming into the week, head coach Marcus Boyles' team is averaging 33 points per game, powered by its rushing attack, which has run for 271 yards per week. Senior running back Micah McGowan leads the way with 340 yards on 7.1 yards per carry and four touchdowns. Fellow senior Rashad Handford has put up an almost equally impressive 6.7 yards per carry and three rushing scores. The Panthers' defense has surrendered only 10 points per week to opponents, despite struggling to create turnovers.
Creating turnovers will certainly be no small task against the Tornadoes, whose offense has turned the ball over only three times so far this year. Junior quarterback Xavier Evans has proved himself to be a reliable, dual-threat playmaker in his second season starting behind center. Evans leads the team's rushing attack with 228 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground to go along with 364 passing yards and three more scores. Though Laurel is not the same pass-dependent team it was several years ago, Evans and junior receiver Kanarius Johnson still have the ability to stretch the field, which keeps defenses from being able to completely sell out to stop the run.
Establishing the passing game as a viable threat will be crucial on Friday night in order to keep Petal's defensive backs on their heels and keep the Tornadoes' rushing corps from facing stacked defensive fronts throughout the night.
The Tornadoes have beaten the Panthers 10 times in 13 meetings. This Friday, they will be looking to avenge an early-season road loss to the Panthers in September of 2018. The contest will be the last of Laurel's four non-district bouts before turning its focus to district competition.
