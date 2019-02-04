Laurel stayed undefeated in region play with a 75-61 victory over rival West Jones on Friday night. It was the ninth consecutive victory for the Tornadoes (13-6, 6-0 region), who wrap up region play this week. They host Hattiesburg (18-7) tonight (Tuesday) at 7:30 and go to Jim Hill (4-19) in Jackson on Friday night at 7:30.
The Mustangs (8-15, 1-5) will be at Oak Grove (20-5) tonight and host Quitman (20-6) on Thursday for Senior Night.
(G) West Jones 76, Laurel 50
Brikayla Gray scored 20 points and Jurnee McLaurin had 18 as the Lady Mustangs (22-0) stayed perfect for the season with a win over their region rival. Bri Carr chipped in nine points and dished out six assists and Mia Moore had 12 rebounds to go with eight points in the victory.
The Lady Tornadoes (10-10) host defending state champion Hattiesburg (18-4) tonight at 6 then go to Jim Hill (5-18) on Friday night at 6.
The Lady Mustangs will be at Oak Grove (6-17) tonight and host Quitman (6-19) on Thursday night. Tipoff for both is at 6.
(G) Brookhaven 53, South Jones 48
The Lady Panthers (22-1) handed the Lady Braves their third consecutive loss, dropping them to 17-7 after they started the season 14-0.
Kelsi Jackson had a game-high 19 points and she snagged eight rebounds in the non-region loss. Jordan Clark added nine points and eighth-grader Jernize Gammage had a team-high nine rebounds.
Tamia Stallings scored 11 points and pulled down 18 rebounds and Silentianna Collins added 11 points for the winners.
The Lady Braves made only 5 of 10 free throws in the five-point loss, while the home team made 23 trips to the stripe, sinking 14.
South will play two more non-region games this week, going to Stone (22-0) today at 5 and hosting Oak Grove (6-17) on Thursday for Senior Night. Tipoff is at 6.
(B) Brookhaven 72, South Jones 63
Lafollette Bogan had 41 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Panthers (18-5, 3-2) to victory over the Braves (4-19, 1-5) on Friday night. South will be at Stone tonight and host Oak Grove on Thursday night, both at 7:30.
(G) NE Jones 56, Quitman 33
The Lady Tigers (9-7, 5-2) finished the regular season with a victory at Quitman (6-19, 3-6) and a second-place finish in the region.
(B) Quitman 83, NE Jones 47
The region-leading Panthers (20-6, 8-1) topped the Tigers (12-12, 3-4) on Friday night. The Tigers will host West Lauderdale (4-21, 2-6) at 7:30 tonight then wrap up the regular season at Newton County (3-20) on Thursday.
