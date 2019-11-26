PICAYUNE — Laurel coach Todd Breland said his plan was to throw everything at Picayune, including the transmission of the bus that got his team there. Xavier Evans dropped down and grabbed another gear to give his team a lead late in the third quarter.
But in the end, the Tornadoes didn’t bring quite enough fuel and they weren’t able to stop Picayune’s Cam.
Cameron Thomas scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the undefeated Maroon Tide to a come-from-behind 42-28 win over Laurel in their Class 5A playoff rematch on Friday night, washing away the Tornadoes’ bid for an upset and an all-Jones County South State championship game.
“We just ran out of gas,” Breland said. “The kids prepared well all week and they had a lot of confidence. They did like they did all year — they scratched and clawed and gave themselves a chance.”
Evans bulldozed his way through several defenders for a second-effort 4-yard TD late in the third quarter to give the Golden Tornadoes a 28-21 lead. The junior quarterback/running back had 16 carries for 147 yards for Laurel, which finished the season at 10-3.
Thomas led the Tide (13-0) with 36 carries for 294 yards and four TDs to set up a battle of undefeated teams for the South State title at West Jones on Friday night. The 5-foot-7, 175-pound running back eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark for the season.
But afterward, his coach was talking about Evans.
“In the first half, he was the most dominant player on the whole field,” Picayune coach Dodd Lee said of the 5-foot-8, 185-pound Evans. “He had more desire to run and gain yards than we did to tackle him.”
Picayune started strong, looking as if it may win by more than six touchdowns, the Tide’s average margin of victory this season (37 points). The power-running team flexed its muscle on its first possession, marching 96 yards on 10 running plays between the tackles, capped by a 9-yard TD run by Thomas.
Laurel fumbled away the ensuing kick and, four plays later, Kade Turnage ran up the middle for an 18-yard TD to give the home team a 14-0 lead with 3:18 left in the first quarter.
But the Tornadoes came storming back. A little more than a minute later, Dexter Scott tossed a jump ball to Kanarius Johnson, who snagged it and battled his way past a pair of defenders for a 42-yard score.
The Tide scored again to take a 21-7 lead in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Austin Samples that was set up by an interception.
But Laurel answered again in a little more than a minute when Evans connected with Johnson on a 24-yard TD to make it 21-14 midway through the second quarter. Evans scored again on a 14-yard run to tie it 21-21 with 1:49 remaining in the half. On the play before the TD, Scott tossed a short pass to Kiron Benjamin, who took a big hit and lost his helmet but kept going to the end zone. The play was whistled dead, though, because Benjamin’s helmet had come off.
The Tide marched to the 10 in the final seconds, but Laurel’s Rontavious Thomas picked off a rare Picayune pass in the end zone to preserve the tie at the break.
Both teams drove deep into their opponent’s territory on their opening drives of the second half but came away with no points.
After ???’s fumble recovery, Evans took a handoff and dashed 87 yards before being knocked out of bounds just inside the 1-yard line. After a timeout, the Tornadoes were called for 12 men on the field. They were pushed back to first-and-goal from the 16-yard line and wound up turning the ball over on downs.
“We had some new personnel groups for this game and we just got caught in the moment,” Breland said. “We had to do some different things and show some special looks, offensively and defensively.”
Lee said, “That was big. If they’d got in there, we were in trouble.”
The Tide’s second fumble of the third quarter set up the go-ahead TD for the Golden Tornadoes. ??? recovered the ball at the Picayune 25 as the home team’s third straight possession ended with a turnover.
A 21-yard pass from Scott to Tyrone Jones on third down gave Laurel first-and-goal from the 4. On the next play, Evans was swarmed in the backfield and again at the line of scrimmage before somehow squirting free and stretching the ball across the goal line to give his team a 28-21 lead, setting off a celebration by Nader Nation with 2:53 left in the third quarter.
“I felt like I couldn’t be stopped,” Evans said. “I know the hard work I put in in the weight room.”
He was pushing harder after being caught from behind on the breakaway that started his team’s previous offensive series.
“It was frustrating to not come out with any points,” he said. “I guess I’ve got to run track.”
Breland was eager to get the ball back in Evans’ hands.
“He was beating his chest a little and I knew he was on a different level at that point, so we were going to get him the ball,” Breland said. “He’s a special player and a great kid. We’ve got a whole field of special kids, and I love them all.”
The Tide got a 27-yard TD from Thomas on the second play of the fourth quarter to tie it at 28. On the next play, the Tornadoes tried a flea-flicker, but the ball went through the hands of a leaping Johnson.
Thomas scored from 3 yards out with 8:35 left for the go-ahead score. The Tornado defense stopped him on fourth-and-4 to get another shot at tying it. But Scott was sacked by Chad Dudenhefer on fourth-and-8 to give the home team the ball at the Laurel 25.
Two plays later, Thomas tacked on a 12-yarder at the 1:39 mark. The Tornadoes quickly drove to the Picayune 35, but Samples intercepted Scott in the end zone to end their season for the second straight year.
Laurel kicker William Mora and his counterpart Samples were both perfect on PATs.
“Coach Breland had his kids ready to play,” Lee said. “He threw it all at us, just like he said he was going to do, and they came to win. His kids played their heart out for him. I’ve got to get our kids to play that hard for us.
“I think they finally got a little tired, but man, what an effort. We were fortunate to get out of here with a win.”
Evans said, “I love my team. I know how hard we work at practice, and it showed tonight. We had a good season … but it’s gotta be better next year. I’ve got faith in us.”
