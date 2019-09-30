Evans' four touchdowns ignites Laurel to 55-0 win
The Laurel Tornadoes (4-1, 1-0) blanked the South Jones Braves (1-5, 0-1) on Friday night by a score of 55-0 to kick off region competition.
The win allowed Laurel to join West Jones at 1-0 in the race for the coveted Leader-Call Battle for the Belt.
The Tornadoes looked fresh coming out of a bye week, piling up more than 400 yards of offense in the first half. The Braves, on the other hand, showed symptoms of youth and fatigue on a roster that has suffered numerous injuries over the last four weeks.
Junior quarterback Xavier Evans wasted no time testing the Braves’ secondary, throwing two passes to Kanarius Johnson for 70 yards and a touchdown on the Tornadoes’ opening drive. Near the end of the first quarter, Evans dashed 85 yards down the visitor's sideline for another score.
The Tornadoes tacked on three more touchdowns in the second quarter — two on passes from Evans to Tyrone Jones and Bryce Page, and one on a 9-yard run by Amir Smith — giving Laurel a 34-0 advantage entering halftime.
Coach Todd Breland’s team kept its foot on the gas early in the second half, scoring twice in the first 30 seconds of the third quarter. On the first play of the quarter, Kiron Benjamin found an open hole and broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown run. The second play from scrimmage resulted in a scoop-and-score by defensive lineman Ashun Pruitt.
Following another Braves’ turnover later in the quarter, Smith reached pay dirt again to extend the lead to 55-0.
Evans once again led the Tornadoes in production, passing for 262 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 130 yards and another score. Benjamin rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on two carries and Smith amassed 48 yards and two touchdowns on five touches. Pruitt led the charge defensively with three tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and a touchdown.
The Tornadoes will be Between the Bricks again on Friday night when they host the Brookhaven Panthers (1-4, 0-1). The Braves will be returning to The Reservation to host cross-county rival West Jones (5-0, 1-0).
