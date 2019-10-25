The Laurel Tornadoes (7-2, 4-1) capped off homecoming week with a 29-14 victory over Forest Hill (3-7, 2-3) to cement their spot in the Class 5A playoffs.
Though there were many ups and downs throughout the ballgame, head coach Todd Breland says getting the win was more than satisfying.
“There’s no such thing as an ugly win,” Breland said after the game. “They’re not a bad football team. We knew they were going to make us play. I just told the kids that there’s nothing wrong with a man having to work for a living.”
The first score of the evening came midway through the opening quarter when sophomore Tyrone Jones returned a punt 50 yards into the corner of the end zone. Jones made it to the end zone two more times in the second half — one on a kick return and one on a reception from junior quarterback Dexter Scott — but both were called back due to penalties.
Breland said Jones’ playmaking ability will be a crucial factor for Laurel in the games to come.
“He reminds me a lot of Tyquan Ulmer, another big playmaker we had a few years ago,” said Breland. “He’s only a sophomore, and every week he’s getting a little bit better. He’s a playmaker and a fierce competitor.”
Early in the second quarter, senior kicker William Mora made a 22-yard field goal to extend Laurel’s lead to 10 points. Four minutes later, Scott completed a 30-yard pass to Kanarius Johnson, who walked into the end zone untouched for another Tornadoes touchdown. Just before halftime, Forest Hill got on the board with a touchdown pass from Christopher Hughes to Jadarius Wilson, narrowing the deficit to 17-7.
After a scoreless third quarter, Mora booted his second field goal to give Laurel a 20-7 advantage early in the fourth. The Patriots responded with a long scoring drive, ending with a touchdown run by Hughes, to come within one touchdown of the lead.
Xavier Evans, who played running back for most of the evening with Scott at quarterback, put the game away with a late drive when Evans rushed for 50 yards on four carries and capped the drive with a 3-yard TD run.
The Tornadoes’ defense then put the icing on the cake with a sack for a safety by Rashad Love, bringing the game to its final score of 29-14.
Laurel is scheduled to play a road game Friday against Wingfield (1-9, 1-4). A win over the Falcons would ensure that the Tornadoes will secure the No.2 seed.
In other games played Thursday, which were moved from Friday due to weather:
• Taylorsville 47, Puckett 0
• Enterprise 36, Bay Springs 22
