A loss can bring out the worst in any driver, but one of the ones to handle it the worst is Kyle Busch.
This week, I shared a video of Busch on my Facebook feed. Busch was very upset about his 19th-place finish at Las Vegas. He had gone from two laps down early in the race to being in position to finish in at least the Top 5.
However, he dropped to fourth in the standings after he ran into the back of Garrett Smithley, a small-team driver who was 12 laps down in 35th place. Busch was vocal about the incident saying: “I was told he was going to go high. I thought he was going to go high. We went middle because I thought he was going to go high. Killed our day. I don’t know. Should have run fourth probably. Instead 19th.
"We’re at the top echelon of motorsports and we’ve got guys who have never won Late Model races running on the racetrack. It’s pathetic. They don’t know where to go.”
Busch also showed his irritation with the media following the incident, giving them one-word answers and saying, “I’m just here so I don’t get fined.”
No doubt about it — Busch was acting like a brat and he was highly criticized for it. But it did highlight the differences between large teams and underdog teams in the sport. If you don’t have the proper funding (which is extremely challenging to get in today’s climate), you don’t race. If you are lucky enough to get any funding at all, you may be on the track but you may be short on tires or other equipment, and you are even more unlikely to be running well.
Smithley spent the week defending himself, saying, of course he hasn’t won in a late model because he didn’t have the money. Smithley said he sells his own sponsorship and he “didn’t grow up in a racing family, and we certainly didn’t have the funds to race.”
“Nobody that is considered ‘in the way’ wants to be,” he wrote. “We are simply doing the best we can.”
Smithley will be in the car again this weekend for Rick Ware Racing. It will be his 13th career Cup Series start.
Busch is probably the most talented driver on the track right now, but he has never raced for a small team. It’s doubtful he can understand what small-team drivers are even going through.
It is said that NASCAR is trying to address the financial challenges of owning a team and securing sponsorship in the sport. Something needs to be done not just for the smaller teams, but also to keep the sport going into the future.
Nevertheless, it was certainly a dramatic start to the playoff season. Martin Truex Jr. won on Sunday and secured his spot in the next round.
There are two races left in the first round. The Cup is racing at Richmond this weekend.
Live coverage begins today (Saturday) at 6:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
