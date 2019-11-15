Championship weekend is here!
In case you missed the race or perhaps live under a rock, the final four drivers left standing after Phoenix are Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.
Hamlin joined the Final Four after winning at Phoenix, which was a little controversial because fans believe Kyle Busch, who also made the Final Four with a second-place finish, gave up the win under Joe Gibbs’ orders so Hamlin could beat out Joey Logano for the final spot. I don’t know, but Joe Gibbs has three cars in the Final Four, so it’s certainly plausible. Although one would think it would be difficult to convince Busch to give up a win when he could so easily have it.
This means that it’s also going to be an uphill battle for Harvick. He can absolutely handle it, but he’ll have to work a little harder for it. The Gibbs crew will probably band together for much of the race but when it comes down to the checkered, it’s every man for himself.
Logano started the race at Phoenix well by leading 93 laps and winning the second stage. Hamlin passed him for the lead on lap 177 and Logano dropped to 11th, scoring ninth-place at the end.
The final drivers combined have dominated the season with 20 wins in 35 races between the four of them.
I would like to see Kyle Busch win another championship. Despite a slightly down second half of the season, I will still argue that he’s the best driver on the circuit right now, even if the other three are all great.
Hamlin is good but he can still be very hit or miss. Hamlin has also made the playoffs 10 times, but is the only driver among the four to never win a championship. However, he has won at Homestead-Miami twice while his three competitors have only won there once.
Truex is probably more consistent than all of them. A lot of people are rooting for him. I know he was the underdog at one point and the story everyone wanted to hear, but he’s also a bit boring. Boring isn’t bad, I don’t suppose. He goes onto the track every week, does his job with little drama and quietly leaves with a good finish or win. But I’m just not feeling it.
If Kyle Busch can’t win, I’d like to see Harvick get the championship. Harvick, the oldest in the Final Four, is one of the few “old-timers” left that I enjoy watching.
You already know everything resets going into Homestead-Miami this weekend, so it’s equal opportunity for everyone. All four drivers just have to have all their ducks in a row and be ready to race, all while praying for no mechanical failures or they don’t get caught up in a wreck.
Live coverage from this season's playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway begins Sunday at 2 p.m. on NBC.
