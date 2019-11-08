Kevin Harvick was the second driver in the Round of 8 to punch his ticket for Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Harvick overcame a pit-road penalty and finished in front of Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola. The win was Harvick’s fourth of the season.
Chase Elliott’s struggles after hitting the outside wall left him with a 32nd-place finish. Denny Hamlin also had a bad race after he got sideways and spun through the infield grass. He went home 28th and, like Elliott, he didn’t score any points in either of the first two stages. Elliott is in a must-win situation going into ISM Raceway (Phoenix), and Hamlin’s future is grim without a miracle.
The drivers currently below the cutoff line after Hamlin are Ryan Blaney in sixth, Kyle Larson in seventh and Elliott in eighth.
This weekend’s elimination race should be one for the books. Two of the most competitive drivers on the circuit are going head-to-head for the final two spots in the Round of 4.
Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are in a good spot, however; they are not locked into the final four.
“It’s going to be a good battle, for sure,” Logano said. “We’re definitely racing for that last spot just in case someone behind us outside of the top four wins.”
Logano only has one win at ISM Raceway and Busch has three wins.
Harvick tends to perform well at Phoenix, so there is a good chance he could win and two spots will need to be filled on points. Whoever takes the final two spots will join Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
In other news, it was announced this week that Kyle Busch will compete in the 2020 Rolex 24 endurance race at Daytona International Speedway.
He will drive a Lexus RC F GT3 in the Jan. 25-26 race. I am familiar with this event because Jeff Gordon competed in and won it with two other drivers in 2017, but other drivers such as Dale Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson and others have also competed.
Do not miss the final race before the championship round this weekend! Live coverage begins Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on NBC.
