Jimmie Johnson might have been holding on to that final playoff spot, but he wasn’t holding on tight enough.
Johnson dropped from 16th to 18th in the standings after hitting the wall and finishing 34th over the weekend. That was a hard hit for someone who only has three races left to make it in the playoffs on points or a win. The chances of Johnson getting in on a points OR a win gets slimmer with each disappointing finish.
Clint Bowyer, whom Johnson was racing when he hit the wall, is now 16th in the standings. He’s 12 points ahead of Johnson. Daniel Suarez is 17th, six points ahead of Johnson.
Things are going much better for Kevin Harvick, who held off Denny Hamlin and scored his second victory of the season at Michigan.
Don’t forget, you get a FREE blooming onion at Outback Steakhouse when Harvick finishes in the Top 10!
Kyle Larson finished third, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Daniel Suarez.
In other news, David Ragan announced he will retire from full-time racing after this season. He said he felt like God was calling him to step away and enjoy his family.
“To compete in what I consider the greatest series in the world, you need full dedication of your time and focus,” Ragan said in a press release. “My children are growing up quickly, and I want to concentrate my time in being the best father and husband I can be. I feel this is where God is leading my life, and therefore I’m making this decision.”
The team had already lined up Ragan’s sponsorship for 2020 and has not released a name of who will replace him. Ragan does plan to continue running part time.
While Ragan made the choice to leave, Matt Dibenedetto is getting the boot from Leavine Family Racing.
This season is Dibenedetto’s (gosh, that’s a mouthful) first with LFR, but on Thursday, he announced that it would also be his last. He revealed the “devastating” news on social media, making it pretty clear that it wasn’t something he wanted.
“I’m hopeful there is a team out there that will give me the chance to continue my dream and allow me to win for them,” Dibenedetto said.
NASCAR is under the lights this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. As always, I wish I was going!
One of the Busch brothers could very easily emerge the winner. The brothers have 14 victories there between the two of them. Another one to watch is Denny Hamlin, who has had top-five finishes in his last five races.
Coverage begins today (Saturday) at 6 p.m. on NBCSN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.