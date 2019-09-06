Jennifer Lowe
NASCAR columnist
The final race before the playoffs is here!
Erik Jones is in on a win after Sunday’s rain-delayed Bojangles Southern 500 race at Darlington.
Despite a crash setting him back, Kyle Busch moved back into contention, but wasn’t able to knock his teammate out of the top spot. Kyle actually led the most laps of the event with 118 total. Kurt Busch won the Stage 1 win but Kyle won Stage 2.
Kyle Larson finished second, Kyle Busch finished third, Kevin Harvick finished fourth and Brad Keselowski rounded out the Top 5. Clint Bowyer finished sixth, followed by Kurt Busch Matt Dibenedetto, Paul Menard and Austin Dillon.
Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Aric Almirola all clinched their spots in the playoffs over the weekend.
Kyle Busch is currently leading the standings with Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney trailing behind him in the Top 10. Alex Bowman is 11th, followed by Erik Jones in 12th, William Byron in 13th, Aric Almirola in 14th, Clint Bowyer in 15th and Daniel Suarez is 16th.
However, Ryan Newman is tied with Suarez but listed as 17th. Jimmie Johnson trails behind Newman in 18th and will likely need a win to be in the playoffs after a 16th-place finish on Sunday. So, really, the only two spots open for anyone to get are 15th and 16th.
It is looking more unlikely that Johnson will make it into the playoffs and even if he does, it seems absolutely hopeless that he will win the championship.
Johnson finished 16th on Sunday, which wasn’t enough to get him ahead going into this final race.
In more fun news, there is a new NASCAR comedy coming to Netflix.
“The King of Queens” star Kevin James will play the role of a crew chief in the show, which is set in a NASCAR garage. NASCAR.com reports James will be the “old-school sort” in a “rapidly modernizing sport.” The show will be written and produced by Jeff Lowell of “The Ranch,”
“Two and a Half Men” and “Spin City.”
I’m always excited for stuff like this because that could lead to more exposure for NASCAR with a different audience, especially with a star like Kevin James. The show is scheduled to release next year on Netflix.
Also, voting is now open for 2019 National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award.
Chase Elliott won the award last year — the first year Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn’t win after 15 consecutive years. You can vote online at NASCAR.com or through your NASCAR mobile app. Voting ends Wednesday, Dec. 4 at a.m.
You can catch racing live from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday at 1 p.m. on NBCSN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.