The playoff format was designed for several reasons, but perhaps the most important was to create more exciting races.
Gone are the days when you know going into the final race that you have to finish 20th or better to take it all. In this playoff format, the points reset with each round and the final round is four drivers and only one race. They all start on an even playing field, making them all have to work as hard as the others during the entire race.
It is simply a bonus for fans when a fistfight breaks out on pit road because one driver is unhappy with another, which is what happened last weekend between Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano.
Now, I said last weekend that Logano doesn’t mind wrecking folks to win a championship. Apparently, Hamlin doesn’t either because he pushed Logano up the track at Martinsville. Logano, who had damage from hitting the wall, spun and was very unhappy after the race. He approached Hamlin in the pits and, after exchanging words, Logano shoved Hamlin and walked off. Hamlin went after him, only to be taken down by one of Logano’s crewmembers.
“We were having a discussion,” Hamlin said. “Everything was civil, and then, like Joey does, he does a little push and runs away. So that’s Joey. Scared. He said, ‘Do you want to go?’ I said, ‘Yes, I’m here.’ But then he runs away.”
The crewmember, tire technician Dave Nichols Jr., was suspended for one race.
In an interesting theory, Dale Jarrett believes Logano spun intentionally because he knew he had damage and a caution would be a greater benefit than pitting under green to make repairs. This would be a wise decision if it were true, but NASCAR officials didn’t review footage of the spin in an attempt to determine intent. Logano ended the race with an eighth-place finish.
Martin Truex Jr. wasn’t involved in the drama with Logano this year. Truex took the lead on Lap 30 of the event and held it all the way to the finish line. This win guarantees a spot in the championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The win was his seventh of the season and first at Martinsville Speedway.
William Byron finished second, followed by Brad Keselowski in third, Hamlin in fourth and Ryan Blaney in fifth. Kurt Busch finished sixth, Kevin Harvick finished seventh, Logano finished eighth, Kyle Larson finished ninth and Ryan Newman rounded out the top-10.
The second race in the Round of 8 is at Texas Motor Speedway is this weekend. Coverage begins Sunday at 2 p.m. on NBCSN.
