The Round of 8 was decided last weekend at Kansas Speedway.
Denny Hamlin dominated the event, leading 153 of 277 laps and beating Chase Elliott to the finish line. Position was key for Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano. The three were battling for the final two spots in the playoffs.
Logano won the first stage and was able to join Elliott in securing a spot with his 17th-place finish. Despite beginning the race 20 points ahead of Elliott, Keselowski had a bad run of luck when he went to pit road for fresh tires before two overtimes happened. Keselowski restarted 13th in overtime but fell back and finished 19th and lost the playoffs spot to Elliott by three points. The race ended in a caution and was called with Hamlin the winner.
William Byron, Clint Bowyer and Alex Bowman were also eliminated, which means Elliott is the only Hendrick Motorsports driver still in contention.
Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Hamlin, Logano, Kevin Harvick, Elliott, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney advanced to the Round of 8.
Everything resets now, so a win in the next three races guarantees a spot in the final round. Martinsville, Texas Motor Speedway and ISM Raceway (Phoenix) are the next three tracks on the schedule before the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
All eight drivers still in contention have had a great season, but I challenged myself to pick my final four.
Kyle Busch and Truex Jr. are my immediate picks. I can’t imagine either of them not making it to Homestead-Miami. It would be foolish to count out Kyle, but Truex is also very consistent winner throughout the season. My only reservation about Truex is that he has no wins at any track left this season. However, if he can maintain consistency he should have no trouble getting into the final four.
The last two spots are harder to select.
Hamlin has won multiple races at Texas, but Harvick has won the playoff race there the last two years. Harvick also tends to perform very well at ISM Raceway, which is the final race in this round. Harvick has won at Phoenix a whopping nine times throughout the years, the most recent being early last year.
Hamlin’s advantage is he has finished in the Top 5 in the last three races and he joins Harvick as a winner at all three of the tracks in this round.
But Logano is the defending champion and also willing to bump-and-run or put someone into the wall for a win. Logano beat on Truex’s bumper and moved him up the track on the last lap at Martinsville just last year.
All that said, I am going to pick Harvick and Hamlin for the last two playoff spots for Homestead-Miami. I can’t wait to see how it shakes out and if I get a single driver right. I’m not ready to pick a champion yet, so we’ll see!
The first race in the Round of 8 is this weekend. Coverage begins Sunday at 2 p.m. on NBCSN.
