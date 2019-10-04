Twelve drivers advanced after the race at The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Unfortunately, Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, Aric Almirola and Ryan Newman were not among those drivers.
Erik Jones had to win in order to advance but was caught up in a wreck early in the race. Kurt Busch, whom I figured would advance, finished in the 20th position. Clint Bowyer managed to outshine teammate Aric Almirola for a spot.
Chase Elliott, a championship contender, won the event after starting in the 19th position. Alex Bowman finished second, followed by Kevin Harvick in third, Clint Bowyer in fourth and Brad Keselowski to round out the Top 5. William Byron finished sixth, followed by Martin Truex Jr. in seventh, Ryan Blaney in eighth, Jimmie Johnson in ninth and Joey Logano rounded out the Top 10.
Kyle Busch, however, didn’t perform so well.
Busch parked his car early in order to not risk further damaging the vehicle, which had a broken sway bar that impacted its handling. The decision left him scored 37th and 10 laps down. Busch finished second the previous weekend at Richmond Raceway and 19th the week before that at Las Vegas. He was pretty much safe from being left out of the Round of 12, so I guess he didn’t feel like he had too much to lose.
Alex Bowman advanced but it wasn’t without a little drama.
Bowman had two on-track incidents with Bubba Wallace. The first caused Wallace to receive a penalty and then he bumped Wallace on Lap 42, sending him spinning.
At the end of the race Bowman was sitting by his car receiving medical care after spending the week sick when Wallace approached him, said something to him and threw water in his face.
“I don’t know if he was mad about the first lap or what but obviously, that was just a mistake,” Bowman said after being released from the infield care center. “Then I got flipped over for every single straightaway for three laps. I got flipped off by him for three or four laps in Richmond, so I was just over it. I gotta stand up for myself at some point, right? Probably wouldn’t have gotten wrecked if he had his finger back in the car.”
“I probably shouldn’t repeat what he said to me, but nothing classy by any means,” he continued. “I mean, I get it, I’d be mad, too, but he put himself in that spot.”
NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell said he would be having a conversation with Wallace before the race this weekend. O’Donnell said it wasn’t “classy” what Wallace did, especially considering Bowman was being checked out by medical personnel.
The second round, or ‘Round of 12’ begins this weekend at Dover. Live coverage begins Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
