Northeast Jones (14-8, 8-0 Region 5-4A) remained perfect in region play when it completed a sweep of Northeast Lauderdale with a 7-0 win at The Jungle on Friday night.
Sophomore southpaw Dalton Tanner, who has emerged as a top starter this season, struck out 13 and allowed only one walk and one hit in 6-1/3 innings, and Shelby Nowell preserved the shutout.
Patrick Little hit a three-run homer, Mason Smith had two hits and two RBIs, Carson Ellis had two hits, Joey Withers and Dayvis McLeod each had an RBI double and Tyler Harper drove in a run to knock off the Trojans (10-7, 3-5).
The Tigers will face their toughest test in region play this week when they take on perennial powerhouse West Lauderdale. The two teams are tied for the top spot in 5-4A, with home-field advantage in the playoffs at stake.
“I was concerned that we wouldn’t even have a winning season, the way we started,” NEJ coach Jeremy Parker said. “But something clicked after spring break. They’re playing a lot more like we expected now.”
Parker can’t pinpoint what changed or how — and he doesn’t want to analyze it too much. He just wants to keep riding the wave of post-spring break success in which the Tigers have gone 9-2 — their only two losses coming in Saturday games to non-region opponents.
“We started striking out less, putting the ball in play,” he said. “Everything has just clicked.”
A couple of surprises have been clicking on the mound. Brady Blackwell is having a “breakout year,” Parker said, going 5-0 with a 1.07 ERA, and Tanner is 4-0 with a 1.83 ERA. Blackwell has struck out 43 and walked only six in 32-2/3 innings and Tanner has whiffed 36 and walked 11 in 15-1/3 innings. Little, a Hinds Community College signee, is 2-1 with a 4.00 ERA and Dylan Greer is 1-1 with a 1.47 ERA.
McLeod (.463, 23 RBIS), Harper (.397, 24 RBIs) and Greer (.357, 22 RBIs) are the leaders on offense, along with Smith (.327, 13 RBIs), who has 30 free passes on the season — 16 walks and he’s been hit by pitches 14 times. “He’s like a magnet,” Parker said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. He has an amazing knack for getting on base.” Smith leads the team with 17 stolen bases on 19 attempts and 29 runs scored. Freshman Carson Ellis has also contributed, batting .279 with 12 RBIs.
The Tigers lost to Enterprise, 11-6, on Saturday. Harper went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Greer had a three-RBI double, Smith had two hits and Ellis had an RBI.
NEJ will be at West Lauderdale (18-3, 8-0) at 7 tonight (Tuesday) then host the Knights at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers will finish up the regular season with three non-region opponents — hosting Taylorsville at 3 p.m. Saturday and Perry Central at 6 p.m. April 15 then at defending 5A state champ Hattiesburg at 7 p.m. April 16.
The Tigers are likely to match up with perennial power Sumrall in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
— By Mark Thornton/
