SUMMIT – A 10-6 lead slipped out of Northeast Jones' hands late in the fourth quarter when North Pike quarterback Cardell McDowell scored a on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Kaleb Bryant high-pointed a ball over three North Pike defenders on a 4th-and-long with six seconds left in the game. The catch put Northeast Jones in range for a Hail Mary to the end zone, but the Tigers failed to get the pass off on the final play.
The postseason loss ends Northeast Jones' season with a 5-6 record. North Pike improved to 7-3 on the year.
"It's got to end some point for this group of seniors," NEJ head coach Keith Braddock said. "This group has played so hard and been so fun to watch. They're not the biggest, strongest or most talented, but they play the game the right way. I couldn't be more proud."
For a full recap, see the Tuesday edition of the Leader-Call.
