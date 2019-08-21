The Northeast Jones Tigers hosted two scrimmages last week against Northeast Lauderdale and Heidelberg for one last warmup before the season. This Friday comes the real deal, as coach Keith Braddock and his team travel to Meadville to take on the Franklin County Bulldogs in their regular-season opener.
The game will feature two teams that struggled heavily in 2018, each finishing with just one victory. The Bulldogs, who compete in Region 7-3A, have posted a 2-20 record over the past two years. This fall, they are replacing their starting quarterback, leading rusher, leading receiver and three of their top five tacklers on defense from last season.
Fortunately for the Tigers, they have more experience returning to the roster than their opponents. Though this will be his first season starting at quarterback, Mason Smith has been a versatile playmaker for the Tigers for the past two years and showed the ability to lead the offense effectively in last week's jamboree. Senior tight end Christian Lowery looks to be Smith's primary target in the passing game, having caught multiple passes for first downs against Northeast Lauderdale. Senior running back Tony Barnes returns as the featured back. The Tigers' defense expects to receive a boost from the return of Joi Jones, a defensive end who missed all but one game in 2018 due to illness.
Braddock believes the Tigers have a strong chance to be a much-improved team this fall. The first step in proving so will be taken Friday night against the Bulldogs, who will be fighting just as hard to rebuild their own reputation.
