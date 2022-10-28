Local Tigers to hit the road to face North Pike in Round 1
•
The Northeast Jones Tigers (5-5, 2-2 Region 5-4A) were swiftly shut down by the Mendenhall Tigers (9-1, 4-0) and dropped a 27-7 decision Thursday night.
Northeast Jones will be the No. 3 seed from Region 5-4A entering the Class 4A playoffs and will face North Pike in Round 1 on Friday.
“We feel good going into the first round,” NEJ head coach Keith Braddock said. “We are banged up and lost a couple of more guys tonight, but that’s playoff football. We just need to see who can play, and we’ll put our best team on the field next Friday.”
Northeast Jones had one of its cleanest performances when it came to turnovers and penalties, but Mendenhall’s talent-stacked roster was too much for the home team.
Northeast Jones forced the first of three Mendenhall turnovers on the first drive, as Kaleb Bryant picked off Mendenhall quarterback Tayton James and returned the ball to the Northeast Jones 45-yard line. Five plays later, however, Kaden Padgett missed a 45-yard field goal and Mendenhall made the Tigers pay.
Chris Davis capped off a seven-play drive with a 35-yard rushing touchdown. Sam Smith made the extra point and put Mendenhall up 7-0 with 7:22 left in the second quarter.
Darius Dampier took advantage of a NEJ turnover and scored on a 23-yard run a few plays later. Smith’s extra-point attempt was good, putting Mendenhall up 14-0 with 55 seconds left in the half.
Northeast Jones forced a punt to start the second half. Smith missed the snap and Northeast Jones pounced on it at the Mendenhall 4-yard line. Two plays later, defensive lineman Tyree Henley drove in for a 2-yard score. Padgett’s extra point was good, bringing Northeast within a touchdown at 14-7.
Mendenhall fumbled the ball again on its next drive, and senior linebacker Jakendis Jones jumped on the ball at Mendenhall 43-yard line. This time, Northeast Jones was forced to punt after a quick three-and-out.
“We were able to force turnovers tonight and move the ball, but we have to be able to get points each time,” Braddock said. “We should have some confidence on offense, honestly, because even though we didn’t score, we were able to score against one of the best defenses in 4A pretty effectively.”
Mendenhall put the game away with a pair of touchdowns — a 21-yard run by Jay Ulmer and a 3-yard TD reception by Marcus Allen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.