The Northeast Jones Tigers (4-4, 2-0) are riding a two-game winning streak into the Week 9 of the regular season. They opened region play with back-to-back strong wins over Richland and Florence. On Friday, the Tigers will travel to Quitman (5-3, 2-0) to face a Panthers team that has proved to be a tough challenge for all opponents.
The Panthers enter the contest on a four-game winning streak, having won all of them by two touchdowns or more. Senior quarterback Jed Lewis has been a dominant force on the Panthers’ offense, passing for 1.034 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 690 rushing yards and seven more scores. Senior Kesean Johnson leads the receiving corps with 20 catches for 319 yards and four touchdowns. The Panthers’ defense has gotten stronger over the last month as well, allowing less than 10 points per game to opponents during their current winning streak.
The Tigers’ rushing game has produced more and more as the season progresses. Even in Tony Barnes’ absence last Friday, the Tigers rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns in a shutout win over Florence. Senior quarterback Mason Smith has not thrown an interception in seven weeks and the offense has not turned the ball over since Sept. 20, when they played Purvis. In their last three games, the Tigers’ defense has allowed a combined 20 points to opposing offenses. Their performance over recent weeks has the Tigers fully confident in their ability to compete for yet another victory on the road this Friday.
Northeast Jones has won 29 of its 50 games played against Quitman in program history, although the Panthers have won the last two meetings. The winner of Friday night’s game will all but cement a spot in the 4A playoffs and also emerge as a strong contender to win the region.
