Tony Barnes ran for two touchdowns, while Zachary Dyess and Ben Knight each scored a TD to lift Northeast Jones to a 33-6 victory over Franklin County in the season-opener for both teams.
Barnes led the team with 70 yards rushing as the Tigers (1-0) racked up 202 yards rushing.
Senior Cole Thomas returned a fumble 72 yards for a touchdown for the Tigers' other score.
NEJ will host West Jones on Friday at 7 p.m.
West Jones 24,
George County 16
West Jones (1-0) rallied from a 16-7 halftime deficit to defeat the Class 6A Rebels of George County.
QB Alan Follis connected with Michael Neal on a 28-yard scoring pass and ran for a 43-yard TD to lead West Jones. Kentrell Pruitt scored on a 31-yard run and Ben Cooper booted a 28-yard field goal to go along with his three extra-point kicks.
Follis completed 13 of 27 passes for 147 yards and a TD, while Pruitt led the Mustangs’ rushing attack with 53 yards on 10 carries.
The defending Class 5A South State champion Mustangs held George County to 148 yards of total offense.
Sumrall 39,
South Jones 21
Sophomore quarterback John Ford passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards on 10 carries to lift the Bobcats over the Braves (0-1).
Sumrall racked up 505 yards of total offense.
South Jones’ statistics were not reported.
The Braves are scheduled to host Northeast Lauderdale on Friday at 7 p.m.
Seminary 19,
Collins 14
Seminary (1-0) built a 19-8 lead going into the fourth quarter and held on for the victory over the rival Tigers (0-1)
Joseph Owens scored a touchdown for Seminary, which ran for 196 total yards as a team.
Seminary is scheduled to host Stone on Friday night at 7, while Collins is scheduled to play at rival Jefferson Davis County.
Wayne County 28,
Quitman 14
The War Eagles opened the season with a victory over the Panthers.
