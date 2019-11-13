Surrounded by family, teammates and friends, Northeast Jones senior Mason Smith signed a letter of intent to play baseball for the Pearl River Community College Wildcats. Smith is the son of Ken and Mechelle Smith of the Glade Community. Pictured are, seated from left, Mechelle Smith, Mason Smith, Ken Smith; standing, NEJ baseball coach Hunter McKeivier, NEJ head baseball Coach Jeremy Parker, NEJ Supervising Principal Dr. Jennifer Lowery, NEJ baseball coach Bob McCrory and NEJ Athletic Director Keith Braddock.
