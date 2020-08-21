Preparations for the Northeast Jones Tigers’ football season have been put on hold after three members of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19.
As a precautionary measure, coaches and players for the junior high, junior varsity and varsity football teams are being quarantined for a 14-day period, forcing the cancellation of the Tigers’ scheduled jamboree on Aug. 28 against West Jones and regular-season opener against Raleigh High School on Sept. 4. Players and coaches will be allowed to return to school and resume activities on Sept. 1 but are unlikely to play a full game until Sept. 18. The Tigers also were scheduled to play South Jones on Sept. 11, a game that is now in doubt.
Northeast Jones’ head football coach Keith Braddock said school district officials were notified over the weekend after one member of the staff had contracted the virus. By Monday, two more had confirmed they, too, had tested positive.
“We’ll be covering the coaches’ academic classes that they teach in the school and we’ll also be assisting our students that are quarantined with their classwork,” Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker said.
Aside from members of the football team, Parker said no other students were exposed to the virus by the coaches.
“Based on when they first exhibited symptoms, there was not any determination made that they had exposed any of their regular academic students, only the football players that they’ve been in close contact with,” Parker said.
Since the diagnoses, all exposed areas on campus were sanitized multiple times.
With a growing number of local programs being forced to deal with the issues presented by the coronavirus, Parker said he understands the likelihood of the JCSD encountering similar challenges with other athletics teams throughout the 2020-21 school year.
“With the number of teams we have and the size of the numbers that we have on our teams, I would not be surprised as we move through the school year that we have other teams or clubs or organizations that are faced with quarantine,” said Parker.
Braddock said he and his staff will use online methods of communication to stay in touch with their players throughout this process.
“We are staying in communication with our kids,” Braddock said. “We’re using hudl.com to post workouts and Google Classroom for team meetings. But the main thing is that we just want them and their families to be safe, along with those of our coaches.”
If permitted to begin competing on Sept. 18, the Tigers’ opening game of the season will be played at home against the Purvis Tornadoes.
