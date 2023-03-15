PURVIS — After shutting out Choctaw Central one week ago, Northeast Jones (11-2) senior pitcher Peyton Perdue nearly matched that performance in a 14-2 victory over Sylva-Bay (6-7) on Tuesday at a tournament at Lamar Christian.
“That’s two starts in a row for Perdue that he’s done well,” NEJ head coach Jeremy Parker said. “We should have scored well today, and I was proud that we accomplished that.”
The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-RBI hit from Kye Braddock and an RBI hit from Perdue.
The Tigers added six more runs in the third inning to take a 9-0 lead.
In the bottom of the third inning, Perdue yielded his only run of the game, as Gage Knight hit a groundout that drove in Paxton Brewer.
In three innings, Perdue allowed one hit, one run, walked two and struck out five.
In the fourth and fifth innings, the Tigers removed many of their starters as they played 22 of their 26 players, but still managed to add five more runs in the next two innings.
“A lot of guys were able to contribute today,” Parker said. “The fact that we are sitting here at 11-2 after we lost last season is crazy to me.”
The Tigers will be seeking a third win over Richton on Saturday in a game scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Northeast Jones.
