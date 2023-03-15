Seth Staples slides into home safely against Sylva-Bay as catcher Paxton Brewer reacts. (Photo by Timothy Milling).jpg

Northeast Jones' Seth Staples slides into home safely as Sylva-Bay catcher Paxton Brewer is unable to hold the baseball during the Tigers' 14-2 victory.  (Photo by Timothy Milling)

 

PURVIS — After shutting out Choctaw Central one week ago, Northeast Jones (11-2) senior pitcher Peyton Perdue nearly matched that performance in a 14-2 victory over Sylva-Bay (6-7) on Tuesday at a tournament at Lamar Christian.

“That’s two starts in a row for Perdue that he’s done well,” NEJ head coach Jeremy Parker said. “We should have scored well today, and I was proud that we accomplished that.” 

Senior Peyton Perdue pitches against Sylva Bay in the Tigers 14-2 victory in the Lamar Christian School tournament. (Photo by Timothy Milling).jpg

Peyton Perdue delivers a pitch against the Saints.

