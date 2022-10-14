NEJ suffers first region loss
DECATUR — There was no second-half comeback for Northeast Jones Tigers (5-3, 2-1 Region 5-4A) on Thursday night as Newton County (3-5, 2-1) moved into second place in the region with a 24-16 victory.
The Cougars took an early 10-0 lead early in the first half after a Cade Mangum field goal and a 1-yard touchdown run by Kimari Brown with 8:46 left in the second quarter.
But it took Karson Lightsey and Company just under two minutes to tighten the gap. Lightsey rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 6:52 left in the second quarter. Kaden Padgett made the extra point to bring the Tigers back to within three points.
“Karson is a really mentally tough kid,” Northeast Jones head coach Keith Braddock said. “He’s just a 10th-grader, but it sure doesn’t feel that way now that he’s started for us almost all season. He’s going to make plays for us, and I'm really happy to see it.”
On the next Newton County drive, Caleb Parkman punched in a TD on a 2-yard run and Mangum’s extra point extended the lead to 17-7. They rushed for another touchdown, this time it was Caleb Parkman with a 2-yard run up the middle.
In the closing seconds of the first half, Padgett booted a 47-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 17-10.
The Cougars got on the board first in the second half, as Grey Hale connected with Ethan Bounds for a 73-yard touchdown pass. Mangum extended the Cougars lead after his successful extra point attempt, as the Cougars took the 24-10 lead.
The rest of the second came down to the leg of Padgett, as made two field goals of 36 and 46 yards. As he brought the Tigers to within eight points of tying the game, with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers had one last shot at the 42-yard line, but junior running back Kijuan McMillian was stopped just feet short of converting a fourth-down attempt, turning the ball back over to the Cougars with 1:04 left in the game. Newton County ran out the clock after taking possession.
“Tonight, we had to settle for field goals when we needed to get touchdowns,” Braddock said. “They got a couple of scores early, and we were forced to kick some long field goals, but the kids never quit and kept playing hard tonight. The bottom line is they made a couple of more plays than we did. It was a close game. When it comes to a game like this the difference in a field goal and seven is what we got tonight. I was proud to get points, but we can’t trade sevens for threes, it doesn’t add up.”
The Tigers had several starters coming in and out of the game all night due to injuries, and that affected them on both sides of the ball tonight.
“Our backups went out and played well, but we need all of our bullets,” Braddock said. “We are extremely banged up, and we have been able to overcome that most of the season, but like I said we needed sevens instead of threes.”
Northeast Jones is scheduled to host Greene County on Friday. Newton County is set to travel to Quitman next Saturday.
