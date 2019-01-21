Guru Nichols sent me a text message shortly after the New Orleans Saints took a hosing that kept them out of a Super Bowl.
“You know, I don’t typically blame losses on officials.”
Correct. Often officials are used as scapegoats to make amends for bad play calling or missed opportunities …
“But that cost NO a trip to the Super Bowl.”
Correct again.
Less than 18 hours later, Who Dat! Nation is still steaming — and likely will be for years to come — at how on God’s green earth that two officials staring directly at that play could possibly not throw a flag. A few hours after the Saints lost, a Kansas City Chief was called for roughing the passer when his arm came down in a chopping motion and struck Tom Brady’s shoulder. That call gave the Patriots a first down when they would have had to punt. Nothing illegal there, except it was Tom Brady.
If Tommylee Lewis were Tom Brady … well, the milk has been spilled.
Guru continued: “You ever see a worse call than that in your life?”
“In high school,” I responded. “Maybe in YMCA … maybe.”
OK, definitely in YMCA ball. I know. I wore the stripes when it happened.
Donning the zebra stripes to referee a football game is a classic example of being a glutton for punishment. Parents, coaches, players on both sides of the field harass you, throw claims of cheating and favoritism toward one team and being clueless about the rules.
Liking punishment, I guess, I donned the stripes in Vicksburg for the local YMCA football season. I worked for $10 per game, but was not paying the rent with that money. I did it as a favor to the YMCA director who needed someone with knowledge of the rules and a thick skin.
I remember several times hearing coaches from a team with predominantly black players accusing me of blatantly cheating for the team with predominantly white players.
“Coach, it’s 7 o’clock, it’s cold and damp. My dog is at home hungry and I am tired. There are two teams out here — green and purple. I don’t care who wins,” would be a common response.
The officiating crews I worked on missed a lot of calls. Some of them were on purpose because you could throw a holding penalty on every single play. Some of these youngsters don’t even know how to line up much less the intricate techniques of zone blocking.
The difference is, I was working for $10 per game while these zebras Sunday were making tens of thousands of dollars per game. Conceivably from all levels of football, this crew was one of the two or three best in all of football. How else can a crew get chosen for such a lofty game without being the best?
And now they will go down in history with the worst no-call in the history of football. Not only was the hit on Lewis a blatant pass interference call, but it was even more blatant helmet-to-helmet contact — something the NFL has made a point in recent years of stopping.
Had either of those calls been made, the Saints call three run plays up the middle, kick a field goal with no time left and Drew Brees and the Saints are headed toward Atlanta for the Super Bowl.
It is still inconceivable how two of the “best” officials in the world missed it. It was that bad.
But was it the worst?
Back to the back field of the YMCA in Vicksburg. One team had a player who had no business playing YMCA ball. He should have been on a high school team no matter how young he was. He was big, fast, tall and lean — and could hit like a Mack truck. When he touched the ball on offense — HE GONE! — and on defense he simply ran through people.
One play when this kid was on defense, the quarterback rolled to the left and started to make a turn upfield on a quarterback sneak. Mack truck came flying toward him, leaped in the air, grabbed the quarterback around the helmet and slung him to the turf, nearly dislodging this young man’s melon from his shoulders. There were probably six infractions on one rushing play.
I never blew the whistle. I never threw the flag. I made the worst no-call in the history of football — and the coaches let me hear all about it. All I could do is sheepishly say, “I blew it.”
The difference? Mack truck’s team and the team with the headless horseman now playing quarterback finished their game and headed to the ice cream parlor. The Saints were denied a shot at their second Super Bowl championship.
And, as a side note, I was denied a shot at $130. Huh?
When Bok Homa Casino had the grand opening of its SportsBook way back in September, I covered the event for the Leader-Call. I also made the first-ever sports bet at the casino — $10 on the Saints to win the Super Bowl.
I expect the NFL to do two things — immediately fire that entire crew who worked the Saints game and then cut me a check for $130.
We both got robbed by the worst no-call in the history of football.
Well, the second worst.
•
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
