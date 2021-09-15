No. 10-ranked Jones College has
impressed in its first two games of
the season. But that means little
heading into this week’s MACCC
South Division opener at East
Central. Head coach Steve Buckley
said the game will be a challenge
for his Bobcats.
“It is our first time taking a
bunch of young kids on the road
and that’s always an experience,”
he said. “We had better be ready
to play. I’ve known (East Central)
Coach (Ken) Karcher for a long
time. They know what they are
doing and they have an excellent
football team.”
The Bobcats visit Decatur for a
6:30 p.m. kickoff tonight (Thurs-
day). The game will air on JCJC.
TV, WLAU-FM, 99.3, and Super-
TalkLaurel.com with Mark Easley
and Luke Johnson on the call.
The Bobcats (2-0) have beaten
Northeast Mississippi 41-17 and
No. 14 Northwest Mississippi 31-9
in its first two games. The Rangers
were second in the nation until
they lost to Jones.
East Central (0-2) has lost to
No. 11 East Mississippi 32-7 and
Mississippi Delta, 16-14. The War-
riors led MDCC 14-6 entering the
final quarter, but a 35-yard field
goal by the Trojans with 1:49 left
proved to be the difference.
“If you look at both films,
they’ve played two close ball-
games,” Buckley said. “They have
lost to two teams that are (com-
bined) 4-0 in East Mississippi and
Mississippi Delta.”
Buckley could not find much
fault with the Bobcats in their play
vs. Northwest.
“We played extremely hard and
we played extremely physical,” he
said. “Most importantly, I thought
we executed in all three phases of
the game. The kids were locked in,
focused and ready to play. At the
same time, there is a lot of im-
provement that can be made.
“We left some plays on the field
on both sides of the ball. We’ve
got to clean up a lot of little things
to be really good. But we had a lot
of things going our way the other
night.”
On offense, quarterback Quate-
rius Hawkins was sharp, complet-
ing 20-of-28 passes for 260 yards
and two touchdowns. In the week
one win over Northeast, he was
just 6-of-18 for 63 yards.
“I think DaeDae is a heckuva
quarterback,” Buckley said of
Hawkins. “When things don’t al-
ways go like you want in the pass-
ing game, everybody thinks it’s the
quarterback and it’s not always the
quarterback. We threw and caught
the ball well. I think we had one
drop, maybe two, last week, and
we had six the week before.
“The receivers played excellent.
What DaeDae does not surprise
me as his coach. He was locked in
and ready to play like he always is
and had a really big night.”
Wide receiver Bud Tolbert had
seven catches for 82 yards and a
touchdown and wide receiver Qua
Sanders had five catches for 94
yards and a score. Running back
La’Damian Webb had another big
game with 161 yards on 27 carries
and two touchdowns, including a
game-clinching 61-yard run late in
the fourth quarter. Buckley noted
the play of the offensive line made
it possible for the Bobcats to pile
up 449 yards of offense.
“It starts up front,” he said. “The
offensive line played well. They
(Northwest) were going to try and
stop La’Damian and we knew we
had to throw the ball to win the
ballgame. We threw the ball and
caught the ball well and it starts
with the protection. The offensive
line did a great job giving us time.”
On the other side of the ball, the
Bobcats limited a potent North-
west offense to only 11 first downs
and 276 yards of offense. Defen-
sive back Lardarius Webb Jr. had
six tackles, two tackles for loss and
three pass breakups. Linebacker
Mike Cockream led the team in
tackles for the second straight
game with seven stops and two
quarterback hurries.
“The defensive line did well,”
Buckley said. “I think we held
them to 86 yards rushing. It was
just a tremendous effort on that
side of the ball. Little Webb played
well. Our back end is very talented.
They are smart kids, they align
correctly and they cover well. They
understand man and they under-
stand zone.
“It was a great team effort on
defense. Coach Pollard and the
defensive staff did a great job
preparing for Northwest, who can
score some points.”
But Buckley knows the Bobcats
cannot rest on last week’s perfor-
mance as they get ready for East
Central, especially with this being
the division opener for both teams.
“There is a lot of parity in this
league right now and if we are
not ready to play it will be a long
night for the Bobcats,” he said.
“East Central is well-coached and
they play hard. They do a great job
scheme-wise. We had better be
ready to play.”
