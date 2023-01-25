Meloney Thames shoots a jump shot. (jcbobcats.com)

Meloney Thames shoots a jump shot. (jcbobcats.com)

 

No. 11 Jones College women’s basketball team won its eighth straight contest with an 81-49 decision over East Mississippi Monday night at A.B. Howard Gymnasium. The Lady Bobcats are now 14-3 overall and lead the MACCC with a 6-0 mark.

 Sakyia White (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) posted her 15th double-double of the season. The Florida State signee scored 18 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and had four steals. En’Dya Buford (Olive Branch) led Jones with 23 points, grabbed four rebounds, had two assists and two steals. Carly Keats (Neshoba Central) had 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Meloney Thames (Choctaw Central) had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.