No. 11 Jones College women’s basketball team won its eighth straight contest with an 81-49 decision over East Mississippi Monday night at A.B. Howard Gymnasium. The Lady Bobcats are now 14-3 overall and lead the MACCC with a 6-0 mark.
Sakyia White (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) posted her 15th double-double of the season. The Florida State signee scored 18 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and had four steals. En’Dya Buford (Olive Branch) led Jones with 23 points, grabbed four rebounds, had two assists and two steals. Carly Keats (Neshoba Central) had 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Meloney Thames (Choctaw Central) had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Tasionna McDowell (Delhi, La.) had 11 rebounds to go with four points and Arianna Patton (Meridian) had three steals to go with seven points.
The Lady Bobcats, who never trailed, jumped out to a 15-4 lead when Buford made a layup with 5:06 to play in the first quarter. The Lady Bobcats were up 18-12 after the opening period.
After EMCC cut the lead to 18-16 early in the second quarter, Jones went on a 15-0 run, capped by a White layup, to take a 33-16 lead with 3:58 showing. The Lady Bobcats led 39-18 at halftime. A 3-pointer by Patton gave Jones a 54-29 advantage with 4:20 left in the third quarter. The Lady Lions fought back to within 58-44 after three quarters.
The Lady Bobcats put the game away with a quick 9-1 run to start the final period. The run ended on a White free throw with 7:13 left to put Jones ahead, 67-45. JC’s largest lead was at the end of the game.
Jones connected on 30 of 74 shots for 41 percent. The Bobcats were 5-of-17 from beyond the arc for 29 percent and made 16 of 20 free throws for 80 percent. Jones dominated on the glass with a 51-33 margin. The Bobcats committed 11 turnovers and the Lions had 20. Jones dished out 16 assists compared to only seven for EMCC.
Jemison Kennidi had 14 points to lead the Lady Lions. Sukkima Suell had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Hannah McDougle finished with 10 points.
The Lady Bobcats visit Holmes for a 6 p.m. contest today (Thursday). EMCC, 4-8 and 2-3, hosts Mississippi Delta today.
