No. 3 Jones College split a doubleheader with No. 19 Lansing (Michigan) Saturday afternoon at Community Bank Park.
The Stars won the opener 9-5 as Megan Mann slugged three home runs for the visitors. In Game 2, Sterling James (DeSoto Central) came within one out of a shutout to pitch the Bobcats to a 13-2, five-inning victory.
Jones (13-3) is slated to host Coastal Alabama-South in a 3 p.m. doubleheader today (Tuesday) and will visit Baton Rouge Community College (Louisiana) for a 3 p.m. doubleheader on Thursday.
Lansing (1-1) traveled to East Central on Sunday, Southwest on Monday and will be at Mississippi Gulf Coast on Tuesday afternoon.
