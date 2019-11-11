The Northeast Jones Tigers (4-8, 2-3) faced the tough task of playing a road game against the No. 1 seed South Pike Eagles (12-0, 5-0) in Round 1 of the 4A playoffs.
The Eagles’ offense took flight early, scoring 16 unanswered points in the first quarter to build momentum that ultimately carried them to lopsided 48-7 victory and a trip to Round 2 of postseason play, in which they will host Pass Christian, the No. 2 seed from Region 8-4A.
NE Jones scored its first points of the game with about three minutes to play before halftime when Jo’i Jones scored on a 25-yard blocked punt return. Jason Garcia’s extra point made it 22-7 South Pike.
The Eagles held Northeast Jones to 98 yards in total offense.
Junior Kam Reynolds rushed for 158 yards on seven carries and scored two touchdowns to lead a South Pike offense that racked up 556 yards of total offense. Quarterback Dontavious Turner threw for 227 yards and three TDs in the win.
NEJ senior Jackson Flynt had two sacks and Jalin Naylor deflected a pair of passes to lead the Tigers' defense.
The contest marked Northeast Jones’ eighth playoff appearance in 10 seasons under the direction of head coach Keith Braddock.
The Tigers battled their way to wins over Franklin County, South Jones, Richland and Florence before falling in each of their last four contests down the stretch.
Having had several freshmen and sophomores contribute to the team’s success, Braddock and his staff anticipate continued growth for the program as they enter the offseason and begin conditioning for the 2020 season.
