Contrary to what I had expected, predicting the winners over the first few weeks of region competition has not been that tough of a challenge. Many of the regions represented within our coverage area have shown to be tremendously top-heavy, with only a handful of games being decided by less than two touchdowns over the last month of Fridays.
The chances of that trend continuing deep into October are pretty unlikely, due to upcoming matchups between a lot of tough football teams. But, for now, I’ll just enjoy the success while it’s here and hopefully those late-season barn-burners won’t totally ruin my record.
On Friday, I’ll be at Northeast Jones watching the Tigers take on the Florence Eagles, which I believe could be really fun to see. The Tigers are getting a little of their swagger back and have the opportunity to grab a fourth win for the first time in four years. In my opinion, the stage seems to be set for them to accomplish that this week.
Florence’s biggest flaw has been its inability to stop the run, allowing more than 200 rushing yards in five of its six games this year. Coach Keith Braddock’s physical offense is tailor-made to take advantage of situations like this, boasting two strong running backs and a dual-threat quarterback who are each capable of making big plays with their legs.
This is why I believe the Tigers will earn another big win at The Jungle on Friday and remain unbeaten in region play.
Prediction: NEJ 34, Florence 14
Winners are in bold print:
Laurel vs Natchez
South Jones vs Jim Hill
West Jones vs Forest Hill
Heidelberg vs Taylorsville
Bay Springs vs Puckett
Wayne County vs East Central
Brandon vs Petal
Stringer vs Union
Richton vs Resurrection
