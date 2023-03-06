Seth McNeil struck out five batters in two innings of relief work as Northeast Jones (7-1) defeated Seminary 5-4 in the NEJ Tournament on Saturday, but it came with some late-inning drama.
In the top of the seventh, Seminary’s Landon Bush singled. Pinch-runner Alex Bean advanced to second on a wild pitch. A throwing error put runners on first and third with two outs. McNeil then hit Isaac McQueen to load the bases.
With the bases loaded, McNeil struck out Noah Napier on a full count to end the game.
“It’s the little things like that error and the missed catch that allowed them to put that pressure on us late,” Northeast Jones head coach Jeremy Parker said. “But, with saying that, this is the first time we allowed one of our relief pitchers to go two complete innings. He might be a junior, but this is all new to him at the varsity level and I thought he responded well.”
Kaden Padgett started the Tigers scoring off in the bottom of the first inning as he scored on a wild pitch. Two batters later, and with the bases loaded, Russ Thompson walked Carter Wiginton and then walked Zach Dyess, sending Ja’jaun Spencer and Charlie Sims home.
“We didn’t have a ton of hits tonight, but we worked the pitch count well early,” Parker said. “Pitching was the backbone of the win tonight, but we forced a really good pitcher to run up his count and he had to leave the game early because we were patient at the plate.”
Padgett opened the bottom of the second with his second double of the game. Two batters later, after Herrington hit a single to center field, Sims hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Padgett from third base.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Bulldogs scored all four of their runs. Cayden McQueen started it off by hitting an RBi single and driving in a runner. Two batters later with the bases loaded later, Jomarrion Flowers hit a fly ball to right field that was dropped. Isaac McQueen, Williamson, and Cayden McQueen all scored.
Padgett went 3-for-4 to lead NEJ to a blowout victory in the first game of the tournament.
Carter Wiginton pitched five innings. He allowed three hits, two runs and struck out eight batters.
“I feel confident,” Padgett said. “I feel like I’m getting hot with the bat at the right time. I’ve been locked in since day one after soccer season, but I do feel like I’m just now getting my groove back from last year's baseball season.”
The three-sport athlete was red-hot on the day, getting six hits, four doubles, with an RBI and two stolen bases over both games.
“I feel like last season's teams relied heavily on certain people to make plays,” Padgett said. “This year, I feel like everyone has their job on the team and so far everyone has been doing that job and exceeding expectations.”
Zach Dyess had three RBIs in the victory. The Tigers tallied nine runs, nine hits and nine walks.
Padgett, Herrington, and Dyess each scored two runs in the game as the Tigers tied their team best in runs in a single game on the season.
“We certainly had a great day,” Parker said. “At the start of the year, there’s no way I would have seen us going 7-1. But everyone has stepped up and we are rallying around guys. This team can be very good if we continue to take strides forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.