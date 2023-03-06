NEJ McNeil

Northeast Jones pitcher Seth McNeil celebrates after striking out the final batter in a 5-4 victory over Seminary. (Photo by Timothy Milling)

 

Seth McNeil struck out five batters in two innings of relief work as Northeast Jones (7-1) defeated Seminary 5-4 in the NEJ Tournament on Saturday, but it came with some late-inning drama.

In the top of the seventh, Seminary’s Landon Bush singled. Pinch-runner Alex Bean advanced to second on a wild pitch. A throwing error put runners on first and third with two outs. McNeil then hit Isaac McQueen to load the bases.

