The Northeast Jones defense and special teams took full control early and never relented. The Tigers (2-1) ran away with a 26-6 win.
“I was pleased with the execution,” NEJ Keith Braddock said. “Defensively, you can’t ask for me. Those guys played their tails off.”
The Tigers blocked two punts, recovered a fumble and picked off a pass to lead their dominant effort. A host of Tigers carried the ball and their Wing-T offense did exactly what it was designed to do by keeping the Perry Central defense off-balance all night.
See the Tuesday edition of the Leader-Call for a full recap.
