Wrap it in black and yellow.
The Northeast Jones Tigers (3-1) put together a dominant 27-6 win over South Jones (2-1) in “The Jungle.” Zac Dyess led the Tiger offense with two touchdown runs and posted the first 100-yard rushing performance for Northeast Jones this season. The Tigers dominated time of possession, and it had a huge impact on the outcome.
“I’m so proud for the kids, the community and the coaches,” Northeast Jones head coach Keith Braddock said. “Honestly, we wanted to wear them out. That’s what we envisioned from the start with the Wing-T.”
The Braves had trouble getting anything going on offense, with bad snaps plaguing them for the entire game. South Jones’ junior quarterback Luke Griffin, who fought until the very end, finished the night on 13-of-20 passing with 159 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
“I just didn’t have us ready to play,” South Jones head coach Todd Breland said. “Obviously, Northeast Jones was. The kids played hard. Northeast Jones just played a little bit faster than us, coached a little bit better than us and executed better than us. We’ll learn from it. Our kids kept fighting until the end, so that is something we can build off of.”
Both teams will open region play next week. South Jones will travel to Wayne County, and Northeast Jones will also be on the road against East Marion. To see a full recap of the game, see the Tuesday edition of the Leader-Call.
