The 10th annual Northeast Jones Youth Football Camp will be 8:30-11:30 a.m., Monday, June 3 through Wednesday, June 5, at the NEJ football field. Registration will start at 8 a.m. the first day of camp. The cost is $65.
The camp is for players in kindergarten-seventh grade. They will work with NEJ coaches and players on football fundamentals in drills and team competitions. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
For more information, call NEJ coach Keith Braddock at 662-803-1234.
Boys’ basketball
shootouts Friday
Jones College will host boys’ basketball shootouts on Friday for varsity, junior varsity and ninth-grade teams.
Each team is guaranteed three games. Cost is $30 per player and there is a $60 team fee.
For more information, contact Jones assistant coach Kelvin Nixon at 601-438-0474 or email kelvin.nixon@jcjc.edu or head coach Randy Bolden at 601-624-4110 or randy.bolden@jcjc.edu.
Soccer camps at JC
Jones College will host three soccer camps in June.
There will be a Girls’ Team Camp from June 11-14 and a Boys’ Team Camp from June 18-21.
Cost is $275 per player for residential camper and $240 per player for commuter camper. There will be training sessions that will focus on both skill development and tactical awareness. There will also be goalkeeper sessions.
Evening games will allow each player to develop and improve overall team performance.
The Bobcat Soccer Academy will take place from June 25-28. This is for youngsters ages 4-14. Mini Bobcats are ages 4-7 and will have camp from 9-11 a.m. each day. Full Bobcats are ages 8-14 and will have camp from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day.
Overnight Bobcats must be 10-14 years old.
Mini Bobcats fee will be $80 ($100 for late registration, which starts June 15). Full Bobcats fee is $160 per player ($180 for late registration, which begins June 15). Overnight Bobcats fee is $300 per player ($320 for late registration, which begins June 15).
To register, go to www.jcjcsoccercamps.com.
For more information on the Girls’ Team Camp or the Bobcat Soccer Academy, contact Lady Bobcat head coach Dolores Deasley at dolores.deasley@jcjc.edu or call 601-447-4552.
For information on the Boys’ Team Camp, contact Bobcat head coach Brendan Connolly at brendan.connolly@jcjc.edu or call 601-325-7213.
In-District
Evaluation Camp
There will be a football In-District Evaluation Camp for high schoolers on Friday at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field. This involves only players from the eight-county Jones College district.
Testing will include 40-yard dash, pro shuttle and standing broad jump. Drills will include explosive movements, change of direction, bounding and competition.
Cost is $20 per student-athlete. Athletes must bring their own cleats and a copy of a current physical.
Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. and camp starts at 10.
There will be an Evaluation/Combine Camp on June 2 at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.
Testing will include 40-yard dash, pro shuttle and standing broad jump. Drills will include explosive movements, change of direction, bounding and competition.
Cost is $20 per student-athlete. Athletes must bring their own cleats and a copy of a current physical.
Registration is from 1:30-2 p.m. and camp starts at 2 p.m.
7-on-7 team camp
There will be a 7-on-7 team camp on June 6 at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.
Each team is guaranteed four games between pool play and single-elimination tournament. The winning team will be presented a trophy.
Cost is $175 per team. Registration is from 8-8:30 a.m. with a rules meeting at 8:30 and games start at 9.
For more information or to register a team, call head coach Steve Buckley at 601-818-1542 or assistant coach Richard Chambliss at 601-606-6370.
Team getaway camp
Jones College will be offering its football facilities for a team getaway camp between July 8 and July 31.
Teams can choose their own dates (first come) and camps include all use of Bobcat facilities (managers, wash, water, practice field, equipment, etc.). Camp fee also includes all housing and meals. Coaches can attend for free.
Teams can choose from either a two-day camp (one night) at $75 per athlete or a three-day camp (two nights) at $100 per athlete.
For more information or to register a team, call head coach Steve Buckley at 601-818-1542.
