The Northeast Jones Tigers (2-4) travel to Richland on Friday night to take on the Rangers (4-2) in their first region contest. Both teams are currently on two-game losing streaks, looking for an opportunity to flip their luck and build positive momentum going into the most important portion of their schedule.
The Tigers are coming off a 14-3 loss last week to Forrest County AHS, failing to establish their signature rushing attack for the second week in a row. In the Tigers’ two wins, they rushed for a combined 580 yards with nine touchdowns. Zymarrian Ducksworth leads the way with 395 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and Tony Barnes is right behind him with 358 yards and six touchdowns. Mason Smith’s 52-percent completion percentage is the second highest in Jones County, and he’s thrown for 372 yards and three touchdowns through six games.
The Tigers’ defense, which has played well as of late, is led by Joi Jones and Kye Braddock, who have combined for 56 tackles and two sacks.
The Rangers play similarly to the Tigers, leaning heavily on a rushing attack that has accumulated 1,164 yards and 18 touchdowns through five games. Christian Benson leads the way with a gaudy 9.5 yards per carry. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound running back has rushed for 345 yards and three touchdowns through the first half of his senior season. The Rangers’ offensive unit takes very good care of the football, having turned over the ball only three times so far this year. Defense has been their Achilles’ heel as of late, surrendering 63 points to their last two opponents.
Friday’s contest will be the first time NEJ and Richland have ever faced each other in a football game.
